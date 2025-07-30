PHILADELPHIA - A pervert's actions will cost Burlington Coat Factory and a property owner $175,000, according to a new settlement filed in Philadelphia federal court.
On July 21, lawyers for a girl who was followed in 2024 by a man who then exposed himself asked for court approval of the agreement with Burlington and Cooper Olshan Company, which owns the location on Castor Ave. in Philadelphia.
The $175,000 figure was reached at a settlement conference in May. The girl was 12 years old when the incident occurred and had been shopping at Burlington for a half-hour with her mother.
"While [they] were shopping in the store, a man approached [the girl] and masturbated in front of her, with his pants down and his penis and testicles in full view," the complaint says.
The man stared at the girl while masturbating, making her "fear that she was going to be physically sexually assaulted by the perp."
Video footage showed he had been doing this while following the two for about 20 minutes, though no employee ever bothered to stop him, the suit said. It called the store's actions "reckless indifference."
The settlement documents say the girl now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Her lawyers at Fine, Staud & Levy will take one-third ($55,733.07) of the settlement and costs, leaving her with $111,466.14.
"Counsel is under the professional opinion that the proposed settlement is reasonable because the minor's injuries have mostly resolved and $175,000 is adequate compensation for the damages she suffered because of the incident," court docs say.
Judge Michael Baylson approved the settlement on July 24.