MIAMI – The family of a Palm Beach County elementary student has filed a federal lawsuit alleging the school system acted with “deliberate indifference” by employing a substitute teacher with a “known history” of inappropriate conduct who allegedly sexually assaulted the student.
The family of “Jane Doe” – referred to anonymously in the complaint to protect her identity due to her age – filed the lawsuit May 24 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The Palm Beach County School District is the named defendant.
“The School District’s failure to act amounted to deliberate indifference to the rights of students, including Plaintiff, and directly resulted in the sexual assault and violation of Plaintiff’s constitutional rights,” attorneys for the plaintiff wrote.
“The misconduct by the substitute teacher was not an isolated incident, but the foreseeable result of the District’s failure to enact or enforce adequate policies and procedures.”
According to the five-page complaint, on or about Sept. 20, 2024, Barton Elementary substitute teacher Reza Uddin allegedly sexually assaulted the plaintiff.
Uddin allegedly placed his hand under the girl’s skirt “and between her hips and buttocks” without her consent, the complaint states.
Prior to this incident, Uddin had a “known history” of inappropriate conduct involving students, attorneys for the plaintiff wrote.
“Palm Beach either knew or should have known about his conduct and of previous allegations through prior reports, complaints, or background information,” the complaint states.
“Despite this, Palm Beach failed to take reasonable and necessary actions to prevent the teacher’s continued access to students.”
According to the lawsuit, the school district had a “longstanding practice” of: failing to properly screen substitute teachers for prior misconduct; failing to adequately train staff to identify and report suspected abuse; ignoring or failing to investigate reports of prior inappropriate behavior by the substitute teacher; and permitting an environment in which known or suspected abusers were allowed continued access to students without supervision.
“Defendant acted with deliberate indifference by allowing the teacher continued access to students despite the known risks,” Jane Doe’s attorneys wrote, noting that the school district receives federal funds and is therefore subject to requirements of Title IX.
Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education programs and activities that receive federal funds. The law covers a wide range of sex-based discrimination, including sexual harassment and assault.
According to the complaint, the alleged assault is under investigation by the Palm Beach County School District Police Department.
As a result of the alleged assault, plaintiff’s attorneys argue Jane Doe has suffered “significant” emotional distress, “mental anguish,” and a diminished ability to engage in her education and “normal childhood activities.”
The plaintiff is seeking an award of compensatory damages and attorneys’ fees and costs. Her family also is asking for injunctive relief, requiring the school district to “implement policies for screening, supervision, and protection” of students.
Plantation-based Hairston & Crooks Legal Group and Miami-based Chin Law are representing the plaintiff.