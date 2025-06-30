TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Leon County woman is seeking damages for injuries she claims she sustained while attending a friend’s birthday party.
Plaintiff Harper Faulkner filed the lawsuit June 4 in the Circuit Court of the Second Judicial Circuit in and for Leon County.
The named defendant is Allison Nordyke, also a Leon County resident.
Faulkner, in her complaint, said the incident happened March 23 at a home on W. Virginia Street in Tallahassee. Faulkner was attending a birthday party for a friend, the filing states.
Nordyke attended the same party, where she became intoxicated and struck Faulkner with a wine glass, the complaint states.
Faulkner argues Nordyke acted “carelessly,” causing the wine glass to shatter in her face.
As a result, the plaintiff claims she has suffered “bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life.”
Faulkner also said she is facing expenses for hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, and “aggravation of a previously existing condition.”
She noted the losses are “permanent” or “continuing.”
“Defendant Allison Nordyke had a duty to conduct herself with reasonable care for the safety of others around her, including the Plaintiff herein,” the two-page complaint states.
Faulkner seeks a jury trial and damages.
Tallahassee firm Scott & Wallace LLP is representing Faulkner.