A federal jury has convicted McKenzie McClure, also known as Kalvin McClure, 31, from Franklin, Tennessee, of cyberstalking. The announcement was made by Robert E. McGuire, Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.
The trial revealed that between February and April 2024, McClure posted numerous tweets on X about Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA) and Christ Presbyterian Church in Nashville. These posts included references to school shootings and other violent incidents. On February 25, 2024, McClure visited the CPA campus when it was largely empty and attempted to enter locked doors at the church sanctuary multiple times. Additionally, they took pictures of school maps and made offensive gestures towards the school crest.
On March 24, 2024, a day before the anniversary of the Covenant School shooting, McClure left a threatening voicemail on CPA’s main phone line. The message referenced past violent events and expressed hostility towards the school. It also mentioned "Deadpool 2," where a former student seeks revenge against his headmaster. Due to these actions, CPA closed its doors on March 25.
Acting U.S. Attorney Robert E. McGuire stated: “Children, parents, teachers, administrators and staff need to feel safe from harm while at school.” He emphasized that their office is committed to ensuring safety in schools.
Joseph E. Carrico from the FBI Nashville Field Office commented on the impact of McClure's actions: "The defendant’s concerning actions and social media posts emotionally devastated the school and church community."
Jeff Long from Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security assured continued efforts to protect communities: “No one should have to worry about their safety at school—students, parents, and teachers deserve peace of mind.”
McClure is scheduled for sentencing on July 7, 2025. They face up to five years in federal prison.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI Nashville Field Office alongside Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katy Risinger and Joshua Kurtzman led the prosecution.