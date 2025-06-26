GREENBELT, Md. - A veterinary school student says she was wrongly kicked out of a Six Flags amusement park for bringing a service animal that helps her with anxiety.
Ceonni Dunn sued Six Flags America and the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards in May in a Maryland state court, and the defendants in June removed the case to a federal court because it was filed as a class action.
Her lawsuit says in June 2024, she was ejected from Six Flags America in Woodmore, Md., because she brought a panic attack alert dog. The company requires disabled customers to apply with IBCCES before visiting the park to bring a service animal.
The application must be completed more than 48 hours before visiting Six Flags and requires applicant to disclose their disability, their doctor's name and supporting medical documentation.
"Six Flags America's staff inside the park may also deny or revoke a reasonable disability accommodation based upon staff members' subjective belief (based upon their personal observations of the disabled person's appearance) as to whether a person is in fact disabled and entitled to the requested accommodation," the lawsuit says.
But those staff members aren't trained well enough on disability policies, the lawsuit says. This led to Dunn being told the park to leave, she says.
Dunn is studying veterinary science, is 20 years old and has formally been diagnosed with severe generalized anxiety disorder that features "debilitating" panic attacks. Her lawsuit says non-discriminatory accommodation programs are used by companies like Disney, which evaluates accommodation requests in-person, immediately and without documentary support.
Six Flags' process results in the issuance of an IBCCES Attraction Access Card (IAC). The complaint says there is no review process if an IAC is denied.
It adds that the IAC program is "solely a public relations gesture."
"According to IBCCES, Six Flags America's park administration and in-park staff ultimately have the sole 'discretion' whether or not to grant a disabled person a requested accommodation, even if such persons have been approved for and received an IAC," the complaint says.
"Despite thus being essentially meaningless, the IAC card issued by IBCCES purportedly, according to IBCCES, creates a "legal contract" between IBCCES and the applicant. The terms by which either IBCCES or the applicants are bound purportedly pertain only to exculpating IBCCES from liability despite - since the IAC offers no definite benefits and carries no independent authority under any law - the contract's illusory nature."
Clifford Boan of Goitein Rosa represents the plaintiff and possibly a class of those who experienced troubles obtaining an IAC since May 7, 2022.