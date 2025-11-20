ATLANTA – State Farm auto customers in Georgia have seen an average rate reduction of more than 10% in the last year, according to the state insurance commissioner.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced November 19 his office has approved State Farm’s latest auto rate filing that will see an additional 3% reduction to bring that total to just over 10%.
“I promised on day one that I would not only fight for Georgia families to have coverage options, but affordable options at that,” King said. “That’s what we’re delivering today. We’re going to continue fighting to position Georgia as a national leader in affordable coverage, marketplace stability, and strong protections for families.”
The rate reduction equals about $190 annually per insured vehicle, and it means about $400 million annually to Georgia policyholders.
“Thanks to Governor (Brian) Kemp and the legislature’s reforms, Georgia families are finally seeing real relief from rising prices," said Lauren Zelt, Executive Director at Protecting American Consumers Together. "PACT is working to make sure consumers across the country experience the same affordability gains – and it starts with ending lawsuit abuse.”
King said the rate cuts come as his office continues its efforts to combat insurance fraud and abuse. He also says early impacts of the lawsuit abuse reform he championed during the 2025 legislative session are beginning to take effect, contributing to a more balanced and sustainable insurance environment.
Georgia currently ranks third in the nation for insurance fraud. Estimates show this fraud causes Georgia families to pay insurers anywhere from $400 to $700 more annually.
“Today’s announcement reflects the crucial efforts that Governor Kemp, Lieutenant Governor (Burt) Jones, Speaker (Jon) Burns, the General Assembly and my office are undergoing to create a more affordable and transparent insurance marketplace, and we hope to build on this momentum in the near future,” King said.