NEW ORLEANS – A former Coca-Cola employee is suing the popular beverage company for allegedly discriminating against and ultimately terminating him because he is of Mexican and Cuban descent.
Plaintiff Christopher Zuniga filed his lawsuit July 18 against Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.
In his 44-page complaint, he alleges violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The federal law prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.
Coca-Cola operates a branch of its company in Harahan, La.
Zuniga, a Louisiana resident, began his employment with Coca-Cola in December 2021, as an outfield service technician. Such technicians are responsible for servicing Coca-Cola equipment, like vending machines and soda fountains, at customer locations in the greater New Orleans area.
He claims in his filing that he began experiencing a hostile work environment in February 2022.
Unlike his Caucasian colleagues, Zuniga contends he was denied the opportunity to work in his requested area, despite having the same qualifications and responsibilities.
“White technicians were routinely permitted to select their work areas, whereas Plaintiff was arbitrarily denied this opportunity,” the complaint states.
He alleges he was required to complete additional steps to close service calls – requirements not imposed on other employees, he noted.
Zuniga contends he also was prohibited from communicating with members of the service department, “severely limiting his ability to obtain assistance and effectively resolve customer issues.”
In particular, he alleges he experienced “escalating” harassment and retaliation from his Caucasian supervisor, Lead Service Technician Daniel Powell.
“When Mr. Powell was assigned to Dispatch, he regularly imposed an excessive workload on Plaintiff,” the filing states. “The volume of assignments was so unreasonable that Plaintiff frequently could not take his lunch breaks.
“These assignments appeared to be targeted harassment and were not imposed on other similarly situated employees.”
Zuniga alleges he was forced to operate a company van with broken air conditioning for months. Even after making numerous complaints, he said the problem was never addressed.
“The lack of air conditioning in the van exposed Plaintiff to possible heat stroke and other medical complications,” the complaint states.
Zuniga claims he was compelled to pay for the repair himself, so he could safely do his job. He alleges he was never reimbursed by the company for the repair work.
The alleged discrimination came to a head in September 2023. On Sept. 11, 2023, Zuniga alleges he was called into a supervisor’s office after being accused of making threats against some co-workers.
Zuniga denied making any such threats, pointing out that he does not own a firearm or ammunition, nor does he have access to any.
“Despite the seriousness of the allegation, Plaintiff was not afforded a meaningful opportunity to respond and was instructed to continue working during the purported investigation,” the complaint states, adding he was suspended shortly after.
About a week later, Coca-Cola’s human resources department informed him that his employment was being terminated – this time, based on an allegation he mimicked holding a machine gun while talking about a video game.
“Plaintiff was not presented with any evidence to support the accusation, nor was he given an opportunity to explain or defend himself,” the filing noted. “His termination was unjustified, pretextual, and the result of discriminatory and retaliatory animus.”
Zuniga contends as a result of his termination, he has been “blacklisted” from employment with any Coca-Cola-affiliated companies.
He seeks back pay, front pay, liquidated damages, punitive damages, general and special damages for lost compensation and job benefits, compensatory damages, pre-judgment and post-judgment interest, and attorneys’ fees. He also seeks an award representing his share of federal payroll taxes, state unemployment insurance, and any other required employment taxes.
Karl White with the Minias Law Firm in New Orleans is representing Zuniga in the action.