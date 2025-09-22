LIVINGSTON, La. – Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, in a petition filed in state court last week, argues a local library board violated the state’s Open Meetings Law.
Murrill, in her Sept. 16 petition filed in Livingston Parish’s 21st Judicial District Court, wants the court to declare a vote to terminate the Livingston Parish Library executive director’s contract at a July meeting “null and void.”
The attorney general contends the board “failed to adhere” to the law.
“The Board’s representations to the public – assuring attendees that no vote would be taken and that they would not miss anything by leaving – had the effect of constructively excluding members of the public from the meeting,” Murrill wrote in her eight-page petition to enforce.
“This conduct violated both the letter and spirit of the Open Meetings Law, infringing upon the public’s constitutional and statutory rights to observe and participate in governmental decision-making. In doing so, the Board acted in direct contravention of the express public policy of the State of Louisiana, which demands that public business be concluded in an open and transparent manner.”
The Livingston Parish Library Board of Control is a public body and composed of nine appointed members. As a political subdivision of the state, the board is subject to the Louisiana Open Meetings Law.
The law mandates that public bodies conduct deliberations and take final action “in a manner that ensures transparency, public notice, and meaningful opportunity for citizen participation.”
At its July 15 meeting, the board allegedly told members of the public that no vote or action would occur after its executive session. Many chose not to remain at the meeting.
However, the board voted on a motion to terminate Executive Director Michelle Parrish’s contract immediately after returning from the executive session.
“The motion to terminate the Executive Director’s employment contract was a matter distinct from the agenda item which described only an ‘Annual Performance Evaluation’ and therefore the Board took final action on a matter that was neither included on the published agenda nor properly added thereto by unanimous approval of the members present, in direct contravention,” Murrill wrote in her petition.
“To the extent that termination of the Executive Director’s employment related to the item listed on the agenda for ‘Annual Performance Evaluation,’ the existing agenda item was not reasonably specific.”
Board President Jennifer Dorhauer did not include a vote on the meeting’s agenda. Because the vote wasn’t listed, taking action violated the open meetings law.
Ahead of Murrill’s filing, she received formal complaints from at least four citizens.
“We’ve reviewed the open meetings law complaints concerning the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control and the response to it by the board, and concluded that a review by the court is appropriate,” the attorney general said in a statement last week.
In addition to nullifying the July 15 vote, Murrill seeks a declaration that the board violated the state’s Open Meetings Law, an injunction requiring its compliance in the future, civil penalties against board members who knowingly participated in the violations, and attorneys’ fees.