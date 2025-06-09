NEW ORLEANS – A Louisiana priest is seeking more than $1 million in damages in a lawsuit filed against the Archdiocese of New Orleans, claiming it and some of its members discriminated and retaliated against, and eventually wrongfully terminated, the man.
Plaintiff Kiesena Dennis Obienu filed his lawsuit against the archdiocese, Father Colm Cahil and Father Dan Damani in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana May 22.
In his 27-page complaint, Obienu, a New Orleans resident of Nigerian descent, describes the defendants as “co-conspirators” who engaged in “retaliatory and discriminatory action, libel and slander.”
Obienu argues the defendants made false private and public accusations against him, saying he was not abiding by his vow of poverty, was incompetent, was difficult to get along with, refused to complete requisite training, and “otherwise was not a good representative” of the archdiocese – considered to be the second-oldest diocese in the United States.
“Defendants made other disparaging remarks about Obienu that made it difficult for him to become a priest and when he became a priest that made it difficult for him to work peaceful [sic] in the Archdiocese of New Orleans, and even encouraged his leave of absence and constructive firing from the Archdiocese of New Orleans,” according to the complaint.
Obienu alleges the discrimination started in 2019 by Cahil when the man was forced to purchase a new vehicle. He said he tried following the necessary steps before buying a 2019 Buick Encore, but that Cahil ignored messages and requests for assistance.
After sending the purchase documents to the archdiocese’s vocation office – to get help in purchasing the required car insurance – Cahill allegedly questioned Obienu’s source of the downpayment and insisted he sell the car.
“Other seminarians in the Archdiocese of New Orleans with like cars or newer models of cars were treated differently and had their cars insured without any like query by Fr. Cahil or the Archdiocese of New Orleans,” according to the complaint.
Even after Obienu sold the 2019 Buick, Cahil allegedly refused to help him reclaim his old car, which was registered in the name of the vocation office.
On top of that, Cahil allegedly had Obienu go in front of a disciplinary panel, where Cahil questioned Obienu’s integrity and source of funds.
According to Obienu’s complaint, he had raised the $2,000 down payment for the car’s purchase from the monthly stipend of $800 he was paid during an internship and donations from family members.
Despite this, at the panel’s November 2019 meeting, Obienu was dismissed from the seminary and clerical ministry.
“The dismissal on information and belief was based on various falsely [sic] accusations by Fr. Cahil, all unfounded and had nothing to do with Plaintiff’s actions or training as a seminarian,” the complaint states.
Then, in January 2021, Obienu contends Cahil failed to reinstate his medical insurance.
Soon after, Obienu requested to transfer dioceses, but was refused. He was assigned to St. Margret Mary Church in Slidell, La., in July 2022.
Obienu argues the woeful treatment and discrimination continued there “almost immediately.”
“Among other things, Plaintiff was paid a lesser stipend than others, $180 instead of the $200 per week that was the archdiocese policy, was made to pay his phone bill when other priests had their bills paid for, was refused reimbursement for continuing education while the Diocese allowed for an allowance of $1,600 for each priest’s continued education,” according to the complaint.
When Obienu complained about the treatment, he claims he was removed from the parish and then, in January 2023, forced to work part-time at two nursing homes without any specific job description. He also alleges he was made to live at one of the senior living apartments for six months and denied his food allowance.
The priest later learned his post at the nursing homes was the result of him being terminated by the archdiocese without notice, the complaint states.
Obienu contends the defendants terminated his employment in violation of both state and federal laws.
“The Plaintiff, an African-American man, will face significant challenges in securing another position following his termination not only because his wrongful termination but also because of the ongoing representations of the Defendants about his tenure,” according to the complaint, noting the defendants, whenever contacted to verify his employment, provide information that “scuttle” his chances.
According to the complaint, both Cahil and Damani have made statements “with the intent of conveying the false and defamatory idea that Plaintiff was lying about his treatment and employment with Archdiocese of New Orleans as well as the cause of his termination.”
Obienu contends he is entitled to “well over” $1 million in damages, for attorneys’ fees, costs, and expenses for his “mental anguish” and “psychological and emotional distress.” More specifically, he is seeking lost wages, back pay, and full benefits that “would have been accrued but for the false information conveyed to potential employers.”
Obienu is represented by Pius A. Obioha & Associates PLC in New Orleans.