NEW ORLEANS – The sentencings of two attorneys convicted of staging automobile wrecks to collect money from the ensuing settlements have been delayed.
A federal jury found Vanessa Motta and Jason Giles guilty on all charges March 20 following a nearly three-week trial.
Motta was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, three counts of obstruction of justice and four counts of witness tampering. Her firm is also convicted of those same charges. She was scheduled to be sentenced July 7.
Giles was convicted on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, five counts of obstruction of justice and six counts of witness tampering. His firm was also convicted of the same charges. He was set to be sentenced July 14.
In April, both Motta and Giles appealed their convictions and requested a new trial. Motta – a Hollywood stuntwoman turned attorney – claims federal prosecutors made “repeated threats” to invoke the slaying of federal witness Cornelius Garrison.
During the trial, U.S. District Judge Wendy Vitter indicated there is evidence Motta knew fiancé Sean Alfortish was conspiring to kill Garrison, a key federal witness who was murdered before the trial. The judge had prohibited references to Garrison’s murder at trial, but his killing came up several times during testimony. Vitter also said the jury found Giles knew he was being investigated.
Motta worked closely with Garrison but was not charged with his 2020 murder, though her fiancé Sean Alfortish and Leon “Chunky” Parker face charges for his death. That murder trial is scheduled for August.
“These errors substantially affected Ms. Motta’s rights, such that a new trial is warranted in the interest of justice,” Motta’s attorney wrote, also arguing Giles’ attorney created “prejudicial” conditions for her with the jury and that jurors were improperly instructed about how to weigh the witness tampering charge.
During the trial, Motta’s attorney also said she was duped by Alfortish, a disbarred attorney, and didn’t know the accidents were staged.
Giles says prosecutors failed to prove he knowingly participated in any staged accident scheme. He argues that no witness testified he knew accidents were staged, no communications or financial records tied him to key figures in the scheme and the government failed to prove any agreement linking him to other alleged conspirators.
Another defendant, Diamanike Stalbert, was acquitted of wire fraud but convicted of lying to federal agents after allegedly recruiting passengers for a single staged wreck.
U.S. Attorney Michael Simpson said Motta and Giles “perpetrated a years-long fraud” scheme that they attempted to cover up.
“Today’s verdict was the culmination of a lengthy investigation that amassed overwhelming evidence proving the defendants’ roles in a years-long scheme to defraud, as well as their subsequent efforts to obstruct justice and tamper with witnesses,” Simpson said in March. “Motta, Motta Law, Giles and The King Firm (Giles’ firm) successfully launched a fraudulent scheme of epic proportions that both victimized the judicial system, and exploited the auto insurance industry, all to enrich themselves with millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains.
“This prosecution, and today’s verdict, makes clear that no one is above the law. I commend the trial team, and our law enforcement partners for their relentless and meticulous work to shine a light on this scourge and hold those involved responsible.”
FBI Special Agent Jonathan Tapp agreed.
“The defendants in this case pursued personal fortune through lies and deception, that potentially impacted every auto insurance policy holder in Louisiana,” Tapp said. “The FBI along with our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Louisiana State Police and the Metropolitan Crime Commission have worked for the last seven years to uncover every instance of fraud, resulting in successful cases against more than fifty individuals.
“We will continue that pursuit as long as it takes.”
The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Louisiana said 63 people have been charged in Operation Sideswipe, which is the name given to the scam. It involved drivers intentionally striking trucks and other vehicles to recover insurance payments for real or faked injuries.
Trial testimony showed the scam began as early as 2011, and other testimony indicated the number of incidents from the indictments is a fraction of the real number.
Louisiana lawmakers have passed a series of tort law changes in response to rising toll of insurance premiums that companies faced as a result of the payouts to collisions that ultimately were found to have been staged.
This trial is the first so far related to the scam. There have been more than 50 guilty pleas.
Federal prosecutors said Motta and Giles knowingly participated in the scam for years, staging accidents and recruiting people to participate and file fraudulent insurance claims.
“Slammers” is the name given to people paid to intentionally crash vehicles so they later could file lawsuits to collect settlements.
Ryan Harris, one such “slammer,” said he staged more than 80 crashes with Motta and Alfortish, who, along with Parker are charged with killing Garrison in 2020.