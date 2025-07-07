NEW ORLEANS – A former Tangipahoa Parish teacher claims she was discriminated against and ultimately terminated by the school system due to her neurological condition.
Plaintiff Demetris M. Garner filed a lawsuit June 21 against the Tangipahoa Parish School System in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.
Garner, a Magnolia, Miss., resident, was employed by the school system, which is in Amite, La., starting in 2019. She most recently served as a special education teacher at Amite Elementary.
According to the court filing, Garner, 39, suffers from Guillain-Barre Syndrome, or GBS. The condition, considered rare, occurs when the body’s immune system attacks peripheral nerves. It typically occurs after an infection. Symptoms often include muscle weakness, numbness, and tingling.
In Garner’s case, GBS has caused recurring paralysis, memory loss, and chronic fatigue.
According to her complaint, the school system was aware of her condition since at least 2014. Her husband, Byron, also is employed by TPSS.
“Defendant knew of her condition and failed to provide reasonable accommodations or process or certification in good faith,” the six-page complaint states. “Plaintiff was removed from her position because of her disability, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.”
The ADA is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on disability in various areas of life, including employment and transportation.
Garner, in her filing, said she applied for certification through TPSS and was “repeatedly assured” that her paperwork was being processed. However, she discovered the school system failed to submit the application – despite Garner providing all documentation and paying necessary fees.
She said she also was told that another certified teacher would be taking her position. But no such certified teacher assumed the role, she said in her filing.
Garner’s employment was not renewed after Aug. 1, 2023.
“Plaintiff had received multiple medical leaves due to complications from her disability and was denied further accommodations and access to benefits, including long-term disability insurance,” she noted in the complaint.
Garner said her husband, who advocated for her, also faced retaliatory actions, including a demotion and changes to agreed-upon employment conditions.
“The hostile environment, failure to accommodate, and retaliatory actions constitute intentional discrimination in violation of Plaintiff’s rights under federal and state law,” the complaint states, pointing out that the school system receives federal funds.
“The defendant’s conduct, including ignoring her condition (disability), sabotaging her certification, and demoting her spouse, was extreme and outrageous.”
Garner seeks compensation for past and future pain and suffering, punitive damages, costs, attorneys’ fees, and reinstatement of her former position or pay in lieu of reinstatement.
She is represented by Rev. Charles E. Brumfield Jr. of Breaux Bridge, La.