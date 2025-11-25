Jesse Jose Rucker, a 35-year-old resident of Nashville, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. The sentence follows his guilty plea to multiple charges related to a series of carjackings and robberies committed in Middle Tennessee in November 2021. Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, Robert E. McGuire, announced the sentencing.
Rucker's charges include four counts of commercial robbery, four counts of carjacking, three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He will also serve four years of supervised release following his prison term.
“This prosecution again demonstrates our unwavering commitment to hold violent offenders accountable for the havoc they wreak in our community,” stated Acting United States Attorney Robert E. McGuire. “This sentence ensures that Jesse Rucker will not have the chance hurt any other citizen for over two decades.”
ATF Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson commented on the investigation: “The ATF and our valued law enforcement partners will continue to collaborate and work collectively to take violent criminals off our streets in an effort to maintain public safety.”
Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake emphasized the importance of accountability: “In this case, our partnership with federal law enforcement to hold Rucker accountable means that he will be 60 when he is released from prison.”
Court documents detail Rucker's criminal activities beginning on November 10, 2021. He entered Hightail Convenience Store in Joelton, Tennessee, showed a gun to the clerk after she refused his request regarding a gas pump, and left with approximately $180.
The following day saw further incidents including carjackings at Woodspring Suites and outside a private residence. He later robbed Harding Pharmacy and Metro PCS store before attempting another robbery at Dubai Jewelry store.
Rucker's spree concluded with another carjacking involving a family with young children. A high-speed pursuit ensued on I-40 East into Wilson County where Rucker crashed into a deputy’s vehicle before being apprehended by law enforcement officers.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel M. Stephens prosecuted the case.