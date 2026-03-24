DALLAS – A Texas personal injury law firm says a marketing company took its money to find clients but produced no results then went radio-silent.
Shamieh Law sued Mohr Marketing earlier this year in Dallas state court, and the defendant last week removed the case to federal court. Shamieh Law files cases over slip-and-falls, car wrecks and other accidents and had hoped Mohr would help generate leads for new plaintiffs.
Mohr has offices in Allentown, Pa., and Charlotte and says it has been an industry leader for more than 30 years.
Shamieh Law would dispute that. Its lawsuit said it paid $90,000 to Mohr in October but has not received any leads, and efforts to find out why have been unsuccessful.
“When you call any of their numbers, nobody picks up the phone or returns voicemails,” the lawsuit says.
As well as breach of contract, the suit makes claim under Texas’ Deceptive Trade Practices Act, which penalizes a defendant that represents its products ae of a particular standard when they are not.
Should that claim be successful, the penalty against Mohr Marketing could be tripled. The company responded to the lawsuit in March, stating it “will show that Plaintiffs’ own acts or omissions proximately caused or contributed to Plaintiffs’ injury.”