SACRAMENTO — Pharmaceutical companies and other manufacturers can't be sued in California for allegedly taking too long to replace safe, nondefective medications or other products with supposedly better alternatives, the California Supreme Court has ruled.
In the Aug. 3 ruling, the state high court specifically rejected an attempt by trial lawyers to open broad new avenues for massive lawsuits against drug makers and potentially many other manufacturers, under assertions that manufacturers may have violated a so-called "duty to innovate."
Essentially, such a legal theory would allow plaintiffs' lawyers to sue companies for supposedly not releasing better or safer alternatives quickly enough.
But in the nominally 6-1 ruling, the court's majority said that theory would leave the courts in the position of improperly second-guessing a company's business decisions, without end, even when no one may actually have been harmed by their current products.
"This theory of negligence liability lacks a clear limiting principle and raises serious questions about whether a workable standard for assessing the reasonableness of such decisions could ever be established," the majority wrote. "It also risks inviting fact finders to second-guess complex resource-allocation decisions about whether and when to pursue potential alternative products while a concededly nondefective product remains on the market."
And the majority warned such an expansion of liability would prove particularly harmful in the realm of health care and medical research, as it would "place extraordinary burdens on drug manufacturers," ultimately harming the people who may need the new medications.
"It would also risk distorting research priorities and chilling pharmaceutical innovation in ways that may ultimately undermine, rather than advance, public health and safety," the majority wrote.
California Supreme Court Justice Joshua Groban wrote the majority opinion, joined in full by justices Carol Corrigan, Goodwin Liu and Leondra Kruger. California First District Court of Appeals Justice Tara Desautels, joined the majority opinion, as well. Desautels was sitting on the high court for the case, by assignment.
California Supreme Court Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero filed a concurring opinion, in which she said she agreed with the outcome of the majority's holding, but not the reasoning the majority used to arrive at its conclusion.
Justice Kruger filed a separate concurring opinion, as well, joined by Corrigan and Desautels.
Justice Kelli Evans dissented, in full.
The ruling reversed the decision of the California First District Court of Appeal, which had struck a significant blow for plaintiffs by agreeing that companies don't need to sell a defective product to be sued. Rather, the appellate court ruled companies could be sued for violating a general duty of care for their customers by not rapidly swapping one safe, nondefective product for another that plaintiffs believe should have been sold instead.
The legal question had been the focus of years of litigation against pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences.
Beginning in 2018, plaintiffs' lawyers had lodged an avalanche of lawsuits against Gilead over its development and marketing decisions for its Tenofovir line of anti-HIV drugs.
Since the 1990s, Gilead has held exclusive rights to develop and sell the medications. Tenofovir medications have proven crucial in combating HIV/AIDS around the world. At the time the medication was first deployed, HIV was a virtual death sentence, resulting in the death of 95% of those infected.
However, since the rollout of tenofovir-based drugs, the fatality rate has improved drastically among those infected with HIV who take the medications consistently. In the state Supreme Court's ruling, for instance, the majority notes Gilead's drugs have "become a cornerstone of HIV antiretroviral therapies" and are credited with saving "millions of lives worldwide each year," while preventing HIV in many others.
However, in the new blitz of lawsuits, the plaintiffs accuse Gilead of not rolling out a newer version of its tenofovir-based drugs fast enough to prevent a range of side effects in the versions currently deployed. Those side effects include risk of bone-density loss and reduced kidney function, as well as "tooth injuries."
Specifically, the lawsuits assert Gilead intentionally chose to slow-walk the development and release of the new version of the tenofovir drugs to coincide with the expiration of its patent for the original tenofovir drugs and allegedly maximize its exclusive control of the drugs, and thus, its profits.
While they conceded the original drugs still worked and benefited the world, they said Gilead still had a duty to patients to move the new drugs more quickly to market, when it allegedly had become clear that the new versions delivered the same results while reducing the alleged harms associated with taking the life-saving drugs.
The lawsuits, however, presented the courts with a novel question: Whether drug companies or any other manufacturer could be sued under such a theory.
Lower courts agreed with the plaintiffs, delivering decisions that shook the world of manufacturing.
Following the decisions, business advocates warned such a theory wouldn't stop at pharmaceuticals, but would ultimately extend into every industry, discouraging research and innovation.
The decision, they said, would leave manufacturers facing a double-edged sword: If they move a product too quickly to market, they could be sued for failing to fully research its effectiveness and potential harms. But if they take too long, they could also be sued for not moving a beneficial product to market quickly enough, even if their existing products are already beneficial and not defective or dangerous.
At the California Supreme Court, the majority largely sided with Gilead and other manufacturers.
The majority refused to declare that the law completely closes plaintiffs from suing manufacturers over their decision to not quickly replace products that are not defective.
But they said the tenofovir cases against Gilead can't be used to swing wide that gate.
The majority noted such that allowing lawsuits under a "duty to innovate" would result in courts being placed in the position of conducting a "backward-looking analysis" of the manufacturers' "scientific judgments" and its decisions on where and how to invest its money and other resources, which are often "based on incomplete and evolving data."
And the majority said such a situation is particularly untenable given the real-world societal harms that could arise from allowing such lawsuits against a the maker of a lifesaving medication.
Creating a "duty to develop and commercialize, without undue delay a potentially safer alternative to a nondefective drug" would lead to manufacturers choosing to avoid investing big money in researching and developing more effective treatments and reduce their risk of getting sued.
And that, they said, would carry grave risks for public health and safety.
In her concurring opinion, Chief Justice Guerrero said the majority wasted too many words in reaching its conclusion. Guerrero said her colleagues should have more easily concluded that California law simply doesn't allow companies to be sued for selling nondefective products.
In the other concurring opinion authored by Justice Kruger, those other justices said they believed plaintiffs would always face a daunting task of finding any scenario under which they could sue manufacturers for selling nondefective products. But they disagreed with Guerrero's hardline stance on the question.
And in her lone dissent, Evans blasted her colleagues in the majority, saying the decision had given pharamceutical companies "sweeping immunity" over their drug development decisions, "no matter how unreasonably they may act or how much serious and avoidable harm they may cause consumers by intentionally delaying the commercialization of safer drugs."
Evans said the court should have instead taken the opportunity to develop standards to guide "duty to innovate" claims.
To do otherwise, she said, would allow a "power imbalance" to remain between people who would benefit from a new drug and the company that owns exclusive rights to develop it.
She urged California state lawmakers to "consider" whether state law should be changed to allow such lawsuits in the future.
"Today’s decision provides sweeping immunity, allowing pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs without accounting for the risk of harm to consumers like plaintiffs here, who are held captive when a drug is both lifesaving and subject to exclusive manufacturing rights," Evans said.
Plaintiffs were represented before the California Supreme Court by attorneys from the firms of Grant & Eisenhoffer, of Chicago; Jenner Law, of Baltimore; Kershaw Cook & Talley, of Sacramento; Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky, of San Francisco; Esner Chang Boyer & Murphy, of Pasadena and Walnut Creek; and the Moskovitz Appellate Team, of Piedmont.
Gilead was represented by attorneys with the firm of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, of Los Angeles and New York.