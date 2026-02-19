PHILADELPHIA – A Pennsylvania woman says her son and his friends were booted from an indoor trampoline park after two hours, despite paying for all-day passes.
The result is a class action lawsuit against Willow Grove Urban Air, which allegedly has a policy of limiting all customers to two hours of playtime regardless of what ticket they purchased. For Lashanda Herbert, that means she was swindled out of the money she paid for the park’s “ultimate ticket,” a Feb. 9 lawsuit in Philadelphia federal court says.
“Defendant’s policy is not based on capacity restrictions at its park, and instead is applied uniformly regardless of how many people are presently using the trampoline park,” the suit says.
The case was filed by the Law Offices of Todd Friedman, a California lawyer who made somewhat of a name for himself filing hundreds of lawsuits against telemarketers.
His firm has filed around 80 cases in Pennsylvania federal courts, mostly under the Telemarketing Consumer Protection Act, but this latest one seeks damages under the state’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law.
It seeks at least $100 for every member of a class the firm hopes to get certified. They would need to have had a similar experience as Herbert, who organized a birthday party in November 2024.
She says she bought 10 ultimate tickets at a cost of more than $400. They entitled the kids to “fly all day,” the suit says, and screenshots of ultimate tickets do say “fly all day” but also stipulate “restrictions may apply based on capacity.”
After two hours, Willow Grove Urban Air staff told her the party had to leave at the two-hour mark.
“Plaintiff was unaware that Defendant maintained a blanket policy that patrons would be limited to two hours in Defendant’s trampoline park when she purchased her admission tickets,” the suit says.
“Plaintiff and the Class were deceived into paying money for products they did not want because Defendant falsely claimed that such admissions tickets entitled them to All Day Play.”
Harms alleged are lost money, a waste of time and aggravation, plus a “loss of confidence in product labeling.”