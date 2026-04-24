PHILADELPHIA – A rogue outfit is placing “barnacles” on legally parked vehicles in Philadelphia and then demanding a ransom to remove them, a new lawsuit alleges.
The barnacles are large yellow devices placed on a windshield to keep drivers from operating their cars and can only be attached to vehicles that have been ticketed by law enforcement. A class action lawsuit filed April 15 in Philadelphia federal court says Bob’s Sponges is hitting ticket-less vehicles.
“Defendants’ racket is nothing short of illegal extortion,” the suit says, noting the arrest of one employee. The suit comes as the Philadelphia City Council wrestles with the issue after hearing complaints from citizens.
Bob’s Sponges has its own lawsuit against Philadelphia and has won an injunction against a police directive that considers barnacles on private property the same action as towing a car, 6abc.com reported.
Theresa Willer-Grinkewicz is the lead plaintiff in the class action lawsuit against Bob’s, complaining she had to pay $100 to regain control of her vehicle in October 2025. She parked in a strip mall lot when she found CVS’s full while picking up a prescription.
When she returned to her car, it now had a barnacle attached to the windshield. She says a man told her she needed to pay $100 to have it removed because she’d parked illegally at the strip mall while not shopping there.
Mikina Harrison is labeled the “mastermind’ of the alleged scheme. She took to Facebook in June looking for a “Parking Lot Enforcer” – an “ideal part-time worker and someone that has a great personality to interact with Assholes,” the suit says.
The complaint alleges a pattern of racketeering, wire fraud, theft by extortion, interference with commerce by threats or violence and violation of the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law.
Lorraine Weekes of Kneupper & Covey in California represents the plaintiff.