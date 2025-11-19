HARRISBURG – Scalding hot coffee at McDonald’s caused third-degree burns to a Harrisburg woman, a new lawsuit says.
Though the seminal “hot coffee” lawsuit made headlines and inspired a storyline for Kramer on Seinfeld, the cases persist in state courts around the country. Annette Allen’s was filed Nov. 10 in the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas by the nation’s largest personal injury firm – Morgan & Morgan.
The suit says a tray holding her coffee “collapsed,” causing multiple cups of coffee to spill on her.
“The coffee provided to Plaintiff was excessively hot and/or served in a dangerous condition, including but not limited to improper or insecure lid placement, overfilling, inadequate cup and lid integrity, lack of a protective sleeve or carrier, unsafe cup holder/tray, unsafe handoff during curbside delivery, and lack of adequate warnings regarding extreme temperature and spill risk,” the suit says.
Among the injuries alleged are third-degree burns, permanent scarring, stress and mental anguish. Keith Bauerle represents Allen.
His complaint says McDonald’s failed to adequately supervise employees responsible for beverage preparation and violated industry standards for hot beverage service.