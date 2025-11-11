HOUSTON - Nearly two dozen children allegedly received chemical burns while swimming at a neighborhood pool, resulting in a lawsuit against an HOA and two other companies.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Matthew Curtis filed suit against Longwing Landing Aquatic Center, The Howard Hughes Corp., and Bridgeland Community Association on Oct. 27 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff’s minor child was visiting a neighborhood pool when an equipment malfunction occurred, causing “dangerously high levels of muriatic acid in the water.”
Muriatic acid, or “hydrochloric acid,” is a strong and corrosive liquid primarily used for cleaning and adjusting the pH of swimming pool water.
Because of the malfunction and acid release, 21 children suffered severe chemical burns. The plaintiff’s child sustained severe blistering burns, causing her intense pain and suffering for several days following the incident, the suit states.
Emergency services, including paramedics and poison control, were immediately called to the scene. A virtual medical consultation was conducted for the plaintiff’s child. Due to her injuries, she was unable to attend daycare during the week following the incident.
“Subsequently, Plaintiff received an email from the president of the premises confirming that the pool had been affected by an overflow of acid, which caused the hazardous condition,” the suit states.
“The unreasonably dangerous condition at the pool, including the equipment malfunction and muriatic acid overflow, was proximately caused by the negligence of the (defendants) ... resulting in Plaintiff’s injuries, pain, suffering, medical expenses, emotional distress and other damages.”
The plaintiffs allege the defendants failed to warn them of the dangerous condition and owed them a duty to inspect and maintain the pool’s chemical equipment.
They are accusing the defendants of gross negligence for “demonstrating a reckless disregard for the foreseeable risk of harm.”
Attorney Tasha Ricks of Herrman & Herrman, a Corpus Christi law firm, represents them.
Case No. 2025-81800