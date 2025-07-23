MARSHALL — An East Texas jury has levied a $2 million verdict against T-Mobile for infringing a base station patent.
Daingean Technologies, an Ireland company, filed suit against T-Mobile on July 24, 2023, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas – the top spot for patent litigation in the country.
According to the complaint, T-Mobile, which advertises to have “America’s largest and fastest 5G network, infringed upon several of Daingean’s patents, including patent No. 8,576,803 (the ‘803 Patent), titled “Communication System.”
“The ‘803 Patent is generally directed toward the use of a directed transmission beam that transmits data from a base station to a mobile subscriber station on the basis of channel estimation signals received from mobile subscriber stations and an interference amount at the mobile subscriber stations in adjacent areas contiguous to the base station,” the suit states.
“As stated in the ’803 Patent, ‘[t]he present invention is made to provide a communication system that can avoid interference from the contiguous areas.’”
Daingean asserted T-Mobile infringed upon the patent in its implementation of 5G Networks.
The infringing activities include use, sale and services from T-Mobile for operation on its 5G Networks that are capable of receiving channel estimation signals, including the Sounding Reference Signal (SRS), and directing a transmission beam that is capable of transmitting data from a base station on the basis of SRSs received from mobile subscriber stations and an interference amount at the mobile subscriber stations in adjacent areas of T-Mobile’s 5G Networks (collectively, Accused Instrumentalities).
“For example, the Accused Instrumentalities infringe representative claim 12 of the ‘803 Patent, which is directed to a base station for a communication system that includes a plurality of base stations and mobile subscriber stations, such as those provided by TMO in establishing and operating its 5G Networks,” the suit states.
Jurors were asked what sum of money would compensate Daingean for any infringement of Claim 12 of the 803 Patent by T-Mobile s use of Ericsson base stations, awarding Daingean exactly $2 million in damages.
The jury verdict was delivered on July 11.
The plaintiff was represented in part by the Alavi & Anaipakos law firm.
Case No. 2:23-cv-00347-JRG-RSP