PLANO — The Federal Circuit has vacated a $300 million jury verdict that was levied against Apple for allegedly infringing several patents.
Optis Cellular filed a lawsuit against Apple in the Eastern District of Texas – the top spot for patent litigation – for allegedly infringing several patents.
The asserted patents are standard-essential patents covering technology essential to the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) standard. Optis alleges various Apple products, including iPhones and watches, implementing the LTE standard infringe the asserted patents.
Court records show the jury returned a verdict that Apple infringed certain claims of the asserted patents and awarded $506,200,000 as a reasonable royalty for past sales.
Apple moved for a new trial arguing that the jury did not hear evidence regarding Optis’ obligation to license the patents on fair, reasonable, and nondiscriminatory terms.
Judge Rodney Gilstrap granted a new trial on damages with jurors in the retrial awarding Optis $300,000,000 as a lump sum.
The Federal Circuit vacated both the infringement and second damages judgments and remanded the case for proceedings.
Judges found the district court abused its discretion by asking a single infringement question covering five asserted patents.
“Thus, the infringement judgment is vacated,” the opinion states. “In view of our holding that a new trial is required on infringement, we must also vacate the damages retrial judgment awarding Optis $300,000,000. Unless and until Optis proves infringement at a new trial, there is no infringement finding on which any damages can be awarded.”
Case No. 22-1925