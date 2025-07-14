HOUSTON - A man is seeking more than $1 million in damages from Southwest Infiniti after he allegedly slipped on motor oil in the dealership’s auto shop.
Alleging gross negligence, Andre Hall filed his suit on July 5 in Harris County District Court, also naming Houston-I as a defendant.
According to the lawsuit, on Dec. 31 Hall was at Southwest Infiniti to replace air conditioning filters in the dealership’s shop.
“As he was entering the shop, Plaintiff slipped on motor oil that had been spilled on the shop’s floor and fell onto the concrete floor of the shop,” the suit states. “There were no signs or warnings that motor oil had been spilled on the shop’s floor.”
Hall is suing for his past and future impairment, pain, mental anguish, disfigurement, medical expenses and lost wages.
Welch & Khan represent him.
Case No. 2025-46504