AUSTIN - The State Bar of Texas has released its disciplinary actions for July and August, showing several attorneys have been suspended.
On April 25, Sharon Wilson of Frisco received a 24-month fully probated suspension. An evidentiary panel of the District 14 Grievance Committee found that on Sept. 4, 2020, the complainant hired Wilson for representation in a family law matter.
According to the Texas Bar, Wilson was paid $2,000 for legal representation. In representing the complainant, Wilson neglected the legal matter entrusted to her by failing to complete the work for which she had been retained in the child custody matter. Upon request by the complainant, Wilson failed to promptly render a full accounting for the funds that the complainant paid.
Wilson also failed to file a response to the grievance. She was ordered to pay $2,619.51 in attorneys’ fees and direct expenses.
On May 22, Richard Briggs of San Antonio accepted a two-year partially probated suspension. The panel found that Briggs failed to file a response to the complaint as required by the Texas Rules of Disciplinary Procedure.
Briggs agreed to pay $1,500 in attorneys’ fees and direct expenses.
On May 8, Gregory Van Cleave of San Antonio accepted a five-year partially probated suspension. The Grievance Committee found that Van Cleave, among other violations, neglected a legal matter and failed to hold funds or other property belonging to clients or third persons in the lawyer’s possession separate from the lawyer’s own property.
He agreed to pay $4,000 in attorneys’ fees and direct expenses.
On May 27, Nathan Cace of San Antonio accepted a six-month fully probated suspension. An investigatory panel found that Cace neglected client matters, failed to keep clients reasonably informed and promptly comply with reasonable request for information, failed to explain the matter to the extent reasonably necessary to permit the client to make informed decisions regarding the representation, and failed to take steps to protect the client’s interests by failing to refund unearned fees.
Cace agreed to pay $1,000 in attorneys’ fees and direct expenses.
On May 5, Virginia Hermosa of Brownsville accepted a three-year fully probated suspension. The panel found that Hermosa neglected a legal matter and failed to explain a matter to the extent reasonably necessary to permit the client to make informed decisions regarding the representation.
Hermosa agreed to pay $500 in attorneys’ fees and direct expenses.