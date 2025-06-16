AUSTIN – Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC has endorsed Rep. Dennis Paul in the Republican Primary for Senate District 11, which covers nearly all of Galveston County, more than two-thirds of Brazoria County, and part of Harris County.
Currently representing the 129th District, Paul is the sole Professional Engineer in the Texas Legislature and championed the Galveston Bay Storm Surge Protection Barrier throughout his tenure, according to his campaign site.
“TLRPAC supports candidates who understand the vital importance of a fair, efficient and predictable civil justice system to the success of Texas’s economy,” said TLR President Lee Parsley. “A seasoned veteran of the Texas House, Dennis Paul is a proven conservative who puts his constituents first.”
Prior to his election, Paul helped pass a Good Samaritan law to protect volunteer engineers from frivolous lawsuits.
“He understands the need to shut down abusive litigation and is committed to keeping our legal system fair and efficient for all,” Parsley said. “TLRPAC is proud to support him.”
On his website, Paul says he recognizes the strategic importance of Texas’ aerospace industry and has been a vocal advocate for the development of Ellington Spaceport.
He founded and chaired the Texas Legislative Aerospace Caucus, promoting policies and initiatives that aim to expand the aerospace sector, spur innovation, and foster economic growth throughout the state of Texas.
Paul has represented House District 129 since 2015. A Houston native and small business owner, Paul obtained a bachelor’s and master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Houston. Paul founded his own structural engineering firm, Paul Engineering, in January 2002.
Paul has served on several committees, including Transportation, Insurance, Higher Education, Natural Resources, Pensions, Homeland Security, and Public Safety. Additionally, he serves as Treasurer of the House Republican Caucus.
Paul and his wife Eliza Ching married in 1987. They live in Houston and are members of St. Bernadette Catholic Church.
TLRPAC is the political arm of Texans for Lawsuit Reform, the largest civil justice reform organization in Texas.