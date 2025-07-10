HOUSTON - A woman is claiming she was “fraudulently enticed” to sign a joint venture agreement with a company she alleges runs cases for attorneys.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Betty Jean Morris, individually and as a member of Ridley Enterprises GRP, filed suit against Devon Spicer, Vermon Lacy and Crash Masters USA on July 5 in Harris County District Court.
According to the petition, Morris was approached by Spicer with a pitch for investment of $100,000. Spicer then introduced her to Vermon of Crash Masters. Vermon represented that the company assisted attorneys and their clients with financial assistance.
In her suit, Morris alleges Crash Masters “in fact solicits persons involved in automobile accidents and then connects them with attorneys.”
“In other words … Crash Masters acts as ‘Runners’ i.e. soliciting car wreck victims and introducing them to attorneys,” the suit alleges.
Morris made the loan of $100,000, which came from her life savings, to the defendants and claims they assured her that they would pay the loan back, along with another $100,000, within 60-90 days.
“Plaintiffs were further fraudulently enticed to sign a ‘Joint Venture’ agreement with Crash Masters to document the ‘loan,’” the suit states. “Defendants have refused to respond (to) verbal and written demands for the return of the $100,000; instead, having returned only $10,000.”
Among other counts, Morris is alleging fraud, conversion, conspiracy and breach of contract.
Houston attorney William S. Featherston represents Morris.
Case No. 2025-46537