JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office says 15 individuals from across the state have been charged in connection with more than $275,000 in alleged Medicaid fraud.
The charges stem from efforts by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU), which is participating in the 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown — a coordinated nationwide initiative led by the U.S. Department of Justice.
“Every dollar stolen from Medicaid is a dollar taken from Missouri’s most vulnerable,” Bailey said in a provided statement. “I’m proud of the tireless work my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has done to root out abuse, prosecute lawbreakers, and restore integrity to this program. We will continue to hold accountable anyone who seeks to exploit it for personal gain.”
The criminal cases announced reflect a coordinated effort to recover taxpayer funds and protect vital health services for elderly and disabled Missourians.
Among those charged is Darrell Carr, 64, who is accused of submitting 509 fraudulent claims for personal care services he allegedly never provided to a Medicaid recipient after losing contact with them. More than 340 of those days overlapped with hours he spent working another job. The state paid out $37,819.39 based on Carr’s false claims.
Tammy Stanley-Barr, 53, and Diamond Stanley, 24, were each charged with Medicaid fraud and stealing. Stanley-Barr allegedly misrepresented her need for personal care services while working as a residential technician, claiming to be incapable of daily living activities that she regularly performed at work.
Diamond Stanley, hired as her personal care attendant despite also holding a full-time job, falsely reported 265 care sessions — 100 of which coincided with times either she or Stanley-Barr were on the clock elsewhere. Medicaid disbursed $26,976.34 as a result.
In another case, Jessie Liggins and Bertina Burris-Liggins were charged after enrolling two Medicaid recipients for unneeded services and then billing the state as their personal assistants without providing any care.
Rhonda Johnston, the vendor responsible for overseeing these services, was also charged with Medicaid fraud for facilitating the scheme through lack of oversight. The fraudulent claims totaled $85,759.87.
Randy and Sheila Hale were charged with Medicaid fraud, stealing and identity theft after allegedly posing as licensed providers and using stolen provider numbers to bill Medicaid for services, securing $51,115.08 in payments.
Karyn Gregory and Veronica Whitt are accused of using a Medicaid recipient’s medical ID to submit 11 false claims through Gregory’s company, defrauding the state of $30,704.01.
In a related case, Joyce Jacox and her hired attendant, Laila Pruitt, were charged with submitting fraudulent care claims totaling $27,710.27.
Grant Mugge allegedly submitted false care reports for services he never delivered, collecting $10,643.85.
Ivorie Chambers reportedly submitted claims for services to deceased or hospitalized individuals, receiving $3,167.59.
Kendall Morris was charged after falsifying timesheets and allegedly abusing a developmentally disabled individual in his care. He was paid $2,071.58 by Medicaid for services he did not perform.
“These charges represent the result of hard work by our attorneys, investigators, and our partners at both the federal and local level,” Arvids Petersons, Chief Counsel of the MFCU, said. “Our team is devoted to stopping these harmful cases of fraud. We are proudly working hand-in-hand with our federal partners and local prosecutors, including Cole County Prosecutor Wm. Locke Thompson for these specific cases.”