JEFFERSON CITY — Attorney General Andrew Bailey congratulated three attorneys from the Attorney General’s Office who have been elected to leadership positions within The Missouri Bar.
Bailey commended Jeremiah Morgan, Brad Baker and Paige Wheeler for their professionalism and dedication to the legal profession, noting the importance of their new roles in advancing the state’s legal community.
The three attorneys all currently work in the Missouri Attorney General’s Office in various divisions.
“The election of Jeremiah Morgan, Brad Baker and Paige Wheeler to these important leadership positions is a testament to their professionalism and commitment to advancing the legal profession in Missouri,” Bailey said. “I am proud to have such dedicated attorneys representing both the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the broader legal community.”
Jeremiah J. Morgan, Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation, was elected to serve on the Board of Governors of The Missouri Bar, representing District 4, which includes Cole County.
Morgan, a graduate of Brigham Young University, has accumulated a total of 13 years of service at the Attorney General’s Office.
His tenure includes a previous appointment as Deputy Solicitor General and service as General Counsel to the Missouri Supreme Court before returning to his current role as Deputy Attorney General.
Assistant Attorney General Paige Wheeler was elected to the Young Lawyers’ Section Council, representing District 6, which encompasses Cole, Moniteau and Osage counties.
Wheeler, a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Law, has served in the Attorney General’s Office since 2018. She works in the Public Protection Section and specializes in the Sexually Violent Predators Unit, a division responsible for keeping Missouri communities safe by committing dangerous sexual predators to secure facilities and defending the state in cases where these individuals seek release or violate terms of release.
Brad Baker, also an Assistant Attorney General, was elected to the Young Lawyers’ Section Council representing District 9, which covers St. Louis.
Baker, a graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law, joined the Attorney General’s Office in 2021 and serves in the Governmental Affairs Section.
The section represents the state, its agencies and commissions in courts and administrative tribunals while also enforcing Missouri’s Sunshine Law and taking action to protect public safety, vulnerable populations and natural resources.
The Missouri Bar holds elections in districts throughout the state to select new members for the Board of Governors and the Young Lawyers’ Section Council, each serving a two-year term.
The newly elected members, including Morgan, Wheeler and Baker, will officially take office at the conclusion of The Missouri Bar’s 2025 Annual Meeting, scheduled for Sept. 17 to 19 in Branson.
Bailey praised the achievements of the elected attorneys, underscoring their roles as both public servants within the Attorney General’s Office and leaders within the larger legal community of Missouri.
Their elections mark continued participation of the Attorney General’s Office in shaping policies and advancing the state’s legal system through representation in the professional association that governs Missouri lawyers.