JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office has issued a formal Sunshine Law request to the City of Columbia as part of a broader investigation into decision-making in city programs, hiring and funding.
Bailey’s office says the move marks a significant step in his ongoing work to ensure that all Missourians are treated equally under the law.
“We will not allow government at any level to implement systemically racist policies under the false banner of ‘equity,’ a term which city officials have been hesitant to agree upon,” Bailey said. “Our laws are clear: race-based quotas in public policy are illegal and unconstitutional.”
The AG’s office has received multiple reports from Columbia residents alleging discrimination in city programs. If verified, these reports may represent violations of both state and federal law.
Bailey’s office submitted a formal request July1 for public records and electronic communications containing terms such as “racial equity toolkit,” “racial equity lens,” and “equity” from key city officials. The request spans from March 1 to the present.
“The City of Columbia made it clear in their 2021 Strategic Plan that they intended to adopt a ‘racial equity toolkit’ and a ‘racial equity lens.’” Bailey said. “The people of Columbia voted for transparency, but have received ambiguous, potentially racist policies that threaten punishment for city employees who challenge the DEI narrative.”
In the request, the AG’s office notes reports of the city using race-based guidelines and benchmarks as criteria for official city actions, including in the disbursement of funds, hiring of employees and admittance to programs.
“If these reports are true, the City of Columbia would be in violation of both federal and state law,” the request states.
The AG’s authority to act stems from Missouri’s Sunshine Law and the Missouri Human Rights Act, which empower the state’s chief legal officer to pursue judicial enforcement and civil rights violations.
“This is about transparency, accountability, and protecting the rule of law,” Bailey said. “The people of Missouri deserve to know whether their city governments are applying illegal racial quotas behind closed doors. We intend to find out.”