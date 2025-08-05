JEFFERSON CITY — Benton County Treasurer Richard Renno has resigned from office following a petition filed by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey seeking his immediate and permanent removal over allegations of child sex crimes and abandonment of duty.
Bailey announced the resignation less than a week after filing a writ of quo warranto in Benton Circuit Court that outlined what he called “gross misconduct, criminal behavior and abandonment of office.”
Renno’s resignation, Bailey said, is a necessary step toward restoring public trust.
“This resignation is a win for the people of Benton County and a step toward restoring public trust,” Bailey said in a statement. “When public officials violate the law and abandon their duties, I will act decisively to protect Missouri families.”
Bailey’s petition, filed July 15, stated that Renno had been arrested on two felony charges involving sexual misconduct with a minor and was incarcerated during regular work hours while continuing to hold public office.
The court document alleges that Renno used the dating app Grindr during taxpayer-funded time to send sexually explicit messages and images to someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.
According to the filing, the conversation continued even after the individual identified himself as a minor.
Bailey’s petition argued that Renno’s actions violated multiple Missouri laws and statutes, including § 106.220 and § 54.100 of the Missouri Revised Statutes, and constitute a forfeiture of his right to serve.
The petition stated that Renno not only engaged in criminal behavior during work hours but also failed to be physically present in the Treasurer’s Office as required by law, noting he is the sole employee of the office.
Renno had served as Benton County Treasurer since Jan. 1, 2023, according to the petition.
The charges against him include attempted enticement of a child and sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 15.
“There is no place in public service for child sex predators,” Bailey said in his original statement last week. “We will continue to act decisively whenever an elected official abuses their power or abandons their post.”
The Attorney General’s Office sought both a preliminary and permanent writ of quo warranto.
The preliminary writ would have barred Renno from entering or exercising the powers of the Treasurer’s Office, while the permanent writ would have resulted in his irrevocable removal.
With Renno’s resignation, the legal process will no longer proceed to a final court order, though the charges remain pending.
In his statement announcing the resignation, Bailey discussed a pattern established under his administration in which public officials accused of serious misconduct, such as former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner and the Mississippi County Sheriff, opted to resign rather than contest removal proceedings in court.
“As history shows, corrupt officials faced with overwhelming evidence often choose to resign rather than face removal. That’s exactly what happened here,” Bailey said.
Bailey also acknowledged that Renno remains innocent until proven guilty, reminding the public that the charges are allegations at this stage.
Benton Circuit Court case number: 25BE-CC00047