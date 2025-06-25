ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis resident has filed a civil lawsuit alleging that a city-employed park ranger violently assaulted him in Forest Park, resulting in serious physical and emotional injuries.
The incident occurred on the morning of Oct. 17, 2024, while Ronald Boston was in Forest Park to check on an injured raccoon he had seen the previous day, according to a complaint filed June 6 in St. Louis Circuit Court.
Boston claims he had reported the animal's condition to the park rangers and returned to the park the following morning to follow up on the animal’s wellbeing.
When Boston arrived at the location where he had last seen the raccoon, he did not spot the animal but did see David Cochran sitting in a Park Ranger vehicle.
Boston claims he parked next to Cochran and got out of his car to ask about the raccoon. As he approached, the claims states that Cochran “jumped out of his car and immediately assaulted Plaintiff,” knocking him to the ground.
“Plaintiff did not provoke Defendant, and Defendant’s actions were unreasonable and unjustified,” the complaint states. “Defendant acted in bad faith and with malice when he viciously attacked Plaintiff. Thus, Defendant is not entitled to official immunity.”
Boston reportedly struck his head on the pavement, resulting in a gash that caused profuse bleeding.
The court filing details that Cochran eventually called for an ambulance, which transported Boston to a hospital.
There, medical personnel discovered that Boston had suffered a fractured skull, a broken wrist, and significant nasal injuries. The plaintiff asserts that he has undergone numerous procedures, including surgeries and stitches and that further treatment will be required at significant cost.
Boston's petition asserts that the assault and battery were “wholly unjustified,” describing Cochran’s actions as malicious and made in bad faith.
It further claims that the defendant’s conduct was not only violent but also deliberately intended to cause harm, both physically and emotionally. As such, the lawsuit argues that Cochran is not entitled to official immunity.
“As a direct result of the conduct of Defendant described herein, Plaintiff suffered damages, including, pain, medical bills, emotional trauma, great concern for his own safety, fear, apprehension, depression, anxiety, consternation and emotional distress, lost time, loss of employment opportunity, and loss of faith in society,” the complaint states.
In addition to the battery claim, Boston brings forth a second count of intentional infliction of emotional distress. The filing states that the conduct by Cochran was so extreme and outrageous that it “goes beyond the possible bounds of decency” and is “utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”
Boston contends that the emotional trauma caused by the incident has resulted in a diagnosable medical condition, including anxiety, depression, fear, and emotional distress.
Boston is seeking compensatory damages. He is being represented by James R. Wyrsch, Javad M. Khazaeli and John Waldron of Khazaeli Wyrsch in St. Louis.
St. Louis Circuit Court case number: 2522-CC01073