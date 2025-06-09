JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office is joining with local and state agencies to help those affected by the devastating tornadoes that recently went through the St. Louis area.
Investigators from the attorney general’s office will provide resource materials with tips on selecting reputable contractors, avoiding price gouging, protecting personal information from identity fraud, and other scams seen after natural disasters.
“My office will always protect storm victims from scammers looking to take advantage of Missourians in crisis,” Bailey said in a press release. “We are on the ground to ensure families get the help they need and ensure bad actors are held accountable.”
A Disaster Assistance Center/Multi-Agency Resource Center (DAC/MARC) has been established for the following dates to begin assisting consumers. Investigators will be at the following locations:
Monday, June 9th – 11th 9:00 am – 8:00 pm. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S Compton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103.
Monday, June 16th – 18th 9:00 am – 8:00 pm. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S Compton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103.
Monday, June 23rd – 26th 9:00 am – 8:00 pm. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S Compton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103.
Consumers who have fallen victim to a scam or wish to report a fraudulent business are encouraged to speak with one of the investigators on site, visit the AG’s office website and file a complaint at https://ago.mo.gov or contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222.
The tornado that hit the area May 16 left at least seven people dead and dozens injured. The storm tore roofs off buildings, blew out windows, ripped bricks off siding and yanked up trees and power lines. St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said more than 5,000 homes were affected and more than 100,000 customers were without electricity after the storm.