CHARLESTON – A fifth lawsuit has been filed claiming a former employee endured ongoing sexual harassment – even when she was pregnant – while working at Chuck E. Cheese’s Charleston location.
Zea J. Wilfong filed her complaint September 4 in Kanawha Circuit Court against CEC Entertainment LLC doing business as Chuck E. Cheese’s. Ryan Slade, who was a manager, also is named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Attorney Todd Bailess is representing Wilfong as well as four other former employees in similar cases.
“No woman should have to endure sexual harassment in the workplace while pregnant, especially at a restaurant that promotes a safe and family-friendly environment,” attorney Todd Bailess told The West Virginia Record. “Chuck E. Cheese ignored the red flags and continued to allow a known sexual harasser to serve as its general manager. In doing so, Chuck E. Cheese betrayed the trust of Ms. Wilfong, its employees, and its customers.”
According to the complaint, Wilfong worked at the restaurant for six years and rose through the ranks to become an assistant manager at the location. She claims that she endured repeated sexual harassment by Slade while working at the restaurant until she left in March 2025.
Wilfong alleges Slade became more physically and verbally aggressive toward her when he learned she was pregnant. The complaint states the manager touched her without consent, often invaded her personal space, and made unwelcome comments about her appearance during her pregnancy, such as saying she was “popping.”
She says Slade also commented about the appearance of a female customer in her presence.
“Chuck E. Cheese knowingly permitted defendant Slade to cripple the self-esteem of its female workers – including minors – by fostering a toxic work environment infested with sexual harassment,” the complaint states. “
In addition to the claims about Slade’s misconduct, Wilfong’s complaint also details an incident where another assistant manager identified only as Carlin exposed himself to Wilfong while she worked in the manager’s office at the restaurant.
She also says another assistant manager named Ian Cooper told her Slade made sexually inappropriate comments about female customers often. Cooper is one of the plaintiffs in the other lawsuits filed against the restaurant and Slade.
Wilfong accuses the defendants of sexual harassment and of creating a hostile work environment. She says she suffered loss of dignity, embarrassment, humiliation, aggravation and emotional distress.
She seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages, pre- and post-judgment interests, court costs, attorney fees and other relief.
Wilfong is being represented by Bailess, Jodi R. Durham and Cory B. Lowe of Bailess Law Firm in Charleston. The latest case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Richard D. Lindsay.
Kanawha Circuit Court case number 25-C-1046