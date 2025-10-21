WASHINGTON – Trial lawyers are waging lawfare against President Donald Trump, and America’s business leaders by exploiting loopholes in an unregulated system while driving up costs for every family.
In 2022 alone, excessive litigation drained $529 billion from the U.S. economy — the equivalent of $4,207 per household.
These same lawyers then pocket their winnings and funnel money in left-wing politicians. In 2024, lawyers and law firms contributed $205 million to Democrats, including $46.5 million to Kamala Harris and Democratic outside groups. And 75% of lawyers’ contributions supported Harris.
Trump, of course, is no stranger to the weaponization of the legal system.
Through the years, trial attorneys have capitalized on his success to go after him in court. As of 2016, Trump’s golf courses, hotels, condos, and casinos were named as defendants in 696 personal injury claims.
There are law firms that advertise themselves as “Trump Golf Course Accident Attorneys,” with a how-to-guide on “filing a lawsuit against Trump Organization.”
And earlier this year, Trump called the lawyer lobby “the strongest lobby in the world” at a press conference following the California Wildfires.
During his first presidency, individuals repeatedly sued Trump properties, including his D.C. hotel, Trump Tower in New York City and his Doral Resort in Florida.
“In Texas and across the country, trial lawyers are weaponizing the courts,” said Kathleen Bashur, communications director of Texans for Lawsuit Reform. “They are attacking President Trump and other conservatives and businesspeople.
“Once they pocket massive payouts, they funnel those winnings straight into the campaigns of liberal politicians who try and create even more opportunities for litigation. It’s a corrupt cycle that drives up the cost of living for every American family, distorts our economy, and undermines confidence in the justice system.
“The billboard attorneys aren’t just suing small businesses — they’re funding a political machine.”
The executive director of Protecting American Consumers Together agreed.
“President Trump has called the lawyer lobby ‘the strongest lobby in the world,’ and he’s right,” PACT’s Lauren Zelt said. “President Trump can continue to deliver on his promise of lowering costs for American families by calling on Congress to end lawsuit abuse once and for all.”
Trial lawyers contribute heavily to Democrats.
In the 2024 cycle, the trial lawyers’ American Association for Justice PAC contributed $2,079,500 to Democrats. That accounted for 96.83% of their total contributions. Notable contributions included $500,000 to House Majority PAC, $500,000 to Senate Majority PAC and $100,000 to Future Forward USA.
According to the National Review, trial lawyers spend millions backing Democrats and get public contracts in return.
“Trial-lawyer groups have spent millions in recent years to support Democrats who then reward their benefactors with lucrative public contracts to represent consumers in lawsuits against deep-pocketed companies, revenue which the lawyers then pour back into the political system,” the National Review story states. “The Alliance for Consumers discovered that political action committees tied to trial lawyers spent $26 million supporting Democratic candidates, affiliated committees, and activist groups from 2017 to 2023.”
A Fox News report showed that prominent trial lawyer firms – including Lieff Cabraser, Motley Rice, Grant & Eisenhofer, Simmons Hanly and Baron & Budd – donated nearly 100% of their contributions to Democrats in 2024. Collectively, employees of these firms gave more than $15 million to federal campaigns from 2017–2020, $14.85 million of which went to Democrats.
Another report shows similar figures for the time frame of 2017 to 2020.
For example, California Gov. Gavin Newsom received more than $1 million from trial lawyers from 2017 to 2023. They also spent more than $800k to defeat the 2022 recall effort. California Attorney General Rob Bonta, also a Democrat, received more than $340,000, and the California Democratic Party received more than $425,000.
In the same time window, trial lawyers contributed more than $4.5 million to campaigns and committees in Nevada. Gov. Steve Sisolak received $134,500, Supreme Court Justice Lidia Stiglich received $85,600 and Attorney General Aaron Ford received $83,000.
Back in Texas, George Soros and Texas trial lawyers poured millions into First Tuesday PAC, a Democratic turnout machine in Harris County. Soros’ network — including Democracy PAC II and Texas Majority PAC — funneled nearly $1 million into First Tuesday, while personal injury attorneys and their firms kicked in more than $1.7 million.
Together, they bankrolled a liberal operation openly dedicated to electing Democrats “from President through local offices” while pushing a far-left agenda in Texas.
Jim Perdue Jr., a past president of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, firm contributed $100,000 to First Tuesday PAC in the 2024 cycle.
In 2023, Soros personally donated $100,000 to First Tuesday, while his PACs contributed an additional $940,000. According to FactCheck.org, Democracy PAC and Democracy PAC II are liberal SuperPACs created by the billionaire to fund political organizations that help elect democrats.
Other trial lawyer firms contributed at least $1,625,000 to First Tuesday PAC, including Arnold & Itkin ($275K), Abraham Watkins ($300K), and Sorrels Law ($100K).
The First Tuesday PAC paid $1.3 million to Texas Tool Belt, a progressive canvassing firm. The home page of First Tuesday PAC says Texas Republicans are “a threat to democracy.”
And arguably the most well-known trial lawyer and firm in America – John Morgan of Morgan & Morgan – donates heavily to Democrats and their causes.
Morgan, who calls himself a “longtime friend” of President Joe Biden, raised $1.7 million for at a fundraiser at his home in Biden’s 2020 campaign against Trump.
Since 1992, Morgan personally has donated nearly $3 million to Democratic candidates. He has hosted fundraisers at his home for the Clintons, President Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi as well.