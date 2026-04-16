NEW YORK – Attorneys general from 41 states as well as the U.S. Department of Justice are claiming victory after a federal jury ruled Live Nation and subsidiary Ticketmaster operated an illegal monopoly.
The AGs call Wendesday’s verdict a “significant step in lowering ticket prices for consumers.”
“Live Nation merged with Ticketmaster and monopolized the ticket industry, forcing venues into restrictive contracts and raising ticket prices — all while mocking Florida consumers,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said. “Our victory in court will allow the free market to determine how much you pay for tickets, rather than a mega corporation that used the threat of financial ruin against venues to stifle competition. It’s a big win for Florida consumers!”
Filed in 2024, the complaint accused Live Nation of breaking antitrust laws by illegally dominating the live entertainment industry. The company, which acquired Ticketmaster in 2010, calls itself the “largest live entertainment company in the world.”
The jury found Live Nation and Ticketmaster liable for violating federal and state laws by engaging in anticompetitive conduct. The jury said Ticketmaster unlawfully maintains a monopoly in the market for ticketing services at major concert venues. The jury also said Live Nation has a monopoly in the market for large amphitheaters used by artists and that Live Nation unlawfully requires artists who use the amphitheaters it owns to also use its event promotion services. In addition, the jury determined that fans have been overcharged for concert tickets at major concert venues across the country.
The company owns, manages, and contracts with hundreds of venues across the United States. The lawsuit alleged that the company wielded its power to forcefully control concert promotion, artist management, venue operations, and ticketing services to block out any potential competitors. These anti-competitive practices drove limited consumer choice and drove up ticket prices through excessive hidden fees.
After a five-week trial and four days of deliberation, the New York federal court jury ruled that consumers were overcharged by an estimated $1.72 per ticket, which the company could be ordered to pay back, in addition to potential further penalties.
“This decision is a significant win for Louisiana consumers,” Louisiana AG Liz Murrill said. “For far too long, Live Nation used its market power to stifle competition, limit consumer choice, and drive up prices for live entertainment at venues across Louisiana — including the Caesars Superdome, Smoothie King Center, Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, Raising Cane’s River Center, The Fillmore New Orleans and House of Blues New Orleans—and across the United States.
“My office will continue to stand up for fair markets and hold corporations accountable when they abuse their power.”
Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti agreed.
“Live Nation and Ticketmaster have ripped off consumers for decades,” he said. “Thanks to a relentless bipartisan coalition of states, they’re finally being held accountable.
“A jury determined that Live Nation and Ticketmaster are an illegal monopoly. Next up, the judge will decide the appropriate remedies, and a breakup is absolutely on the table. It’s been over 40 years since an antitrust case resulted in breaking up a company, and I think we’re due.”