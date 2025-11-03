TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Cumulus Media, one of the largest broadcasting companies in the U.S., wants a lawsuit filed by one of its former employees – veteran radio personality Joe Bullard – moved to federal court.
Cumulus, the second largest owner and operator of AM and FM radio stations in the U.S., filed its removal notice October 17 with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Tallahassee Division.
Bullard, a longtime radio host in the Tallahassee market, filed his complaint August 1 in the Circuit Court of the Second Judicial Circuit in and for Leon County. He claims Cumulus discriminated against him based on his age in violation of the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the Florida Civil Rights Act.
The Age Discrimination in Employment Act, or ADEA, forbids employment discrimination against anyone at least 40 years old or older in the U.S. Bullard is 72.
Cumulus, in its four-page removal notice, argues the federal court has jurisdiction over the ADEA claims. The company also argues the federal court has supplemental jurisdiction over the state law claim because they are related to Bullard’s ADEA claims.
Jacksonville area firm Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete LLP is representing Cumulus in the action.
Bullard, in his lawsuit, claims he was “subjected to disparate treatment, different terms and conditions of employment, and held to a different standard because of his age.”
“Plaintiff was a loyal and dedicated employee who received a 15 Year Accomplishment award during his employment with Defendant in or around 2012,” his complaint states. “Plaintiff is also well known as an accomplished broadcaster throughout the State of Florida and perhaps the nation.”
However, Bullard said in or around February 2025, he was informed that his station was being taken in a “different direction” and he was told to no longer play certain music. Artists like Anita Baker and Gladys Knight were considered “too old,” he was told.
He also alleges in his August filing that he was informed during a June 17 meeting that he was “banned from Disney properties in a professional capacity” following an alleged “sexually inappropriate comment” he made to a female Disney employee during a May 2025 event.
Bullard denies the allegation, and claims he was not provided with any details regarding the incident or investigation.
That same day in June, he claims he was asked for his resignation via email.
“Plaintiff did not intend to resign and did not submit any resignation letter,” Bullard’s complaint states, adding that the next day – June 18, 2025 – he was informed his resignation was accepted despite him not submitting one.
Bullard seeks general and compensatory damages, and attorney’s fees and costs. He is represented by Tallahassee attorney Marie Mattox.
According to its website, Cumulus Media has 395 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets and delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming.