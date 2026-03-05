MIAMI – An information systems manager for Broward County claims he was – and continues to be – discriminated against, harassed, and retaliated against because of his sexual orientation.
Plaintiff Matthew D’Antonio filed his lawsuit February 13 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
In his 11-page complaint, D’Antonio alleges Broward County has violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Civil Rights Act is a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.
D’Antonio was employed by Broward County as the manager of information systems, with an annual salary of $142,382. He was hired by the county’s Aviation Department in April 2020. He is an openly gay man, according to his lawsuit.
He alleges, following a May 2025 work conference with a male subordinate employee, Justin Nales, that a large framed photograph of him was placed on Nales’ desk without his knowledge.
The display implied a romantic or inappropriate relationship between him and Nales, he contends.
“A witness observed members of management openly making jokes and pointing at the photograph, indicating that management was not only aware of the harassment but participated in it,” the lawsuit states. “As an openly gay individual, Plaintiff reasonably believes this conduct stemmed from stereotypes and hostility related to his sexual orientation.
“The photograph display served as public mockery of Plaintiff's sexual orientation and undermined his authority as a manager.”
D’Antonio alleges he reported the harassment to human resources and also filed a formal EEO complaint with Broward County Professional Standards.
About two months later, his supervisor, Angela Scott, reassigned Nales, who also serves as a primary witness in his pending EEO investigation. Scott did so without D’Antonio’s knowledge, he alleges.
“Mr. Nales had been trained for years to support Plaintiff in managing the Maximo system, which is critical to Plaintiff's job responsibilities,” the complaint states.
“To Plaintiff's knowledge, no other employees in the division were reassigned during this timeframe, demonstrating that the decision was targeted and not part of any broader staffing action.”
The reassignment also fueled workplace speculation and ridicule, he argues.
As a result of the ongoing harassment, intimidation, and retaliation, D’Antonio claims his health “deteriorated rapidly” in early August 2025.
He claims he experienced insomnia, extreme anxiety, weight loss, and cardiac issues, including chest pains, rapid heart rate, and shortness of breath.
“Plaintiff was treated by four medical providers who documented that his condition was related to workplace issues,” his suit states.
D’Antonio’s primary care physician ordered him to take FMLA leave effective Aug. 18, 2025.
In September 2025, he filed a second formal EEO complaint regarding the retaliation he experienced.
In December, he also filed a charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or EEOC, alleging discrimination based on sexual orientation and retaliation.
And the retaliation has continued, D’Antonio alleges.
“Plaintiff remains separated from his team and is unable to effectively perform his job duties with inadequate staffing on a critical system under audit scrutiny,” the suit states. “Plaintiff has been excluded from meetings and has had his travel budget misrepresented, undermining his credibility and damaging his professional standing.
“The ongoing retaliation creates a continuing hostile work environment and constitutes a continuing violation.”
D’Antonio seeks compensatory damages for past and future pecuniary losses, emotional distress, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, medical expenses, and other injuries; punitive damages; a permanent injunction enjoining Broward County from continuing to engage in unlawful discrimination and retaliation against him; an order restoring him to his “full managerial authority” with appropriate staff and resources; attorneys’ fees; and pre-judgment and post-judgment interest.
Weston, Florida, area law firm Cornell & Associates PA is representing D’Antonio in the action.