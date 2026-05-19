OCALA, Fla. – A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in a Florida federal court against the companies involved in the manufacturing and marketing of a now-recalled equine product called Hycoat.
Plaintiff Tifni Martin filed her lawsuit, on behalf of herself and others who purchased and used the product on their horses, in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Ocala Division.
The named defendants include NeoGen Corporation, Sciarra Aeromed Inc., Sciarra Laboratories Inc., Bell-More Labs Inc, and The Hymed Group Corporation.
“Hycoat was sold in an unreasonably dangerous condition, as it was contaminated with microbes,” the lawsuit states. “Unfortunately, contaminated Hycoat leads to fungal infection in horses. This infection leads to severe injury and – in many cases – death.
“Hycoat Defendants’ refusal to trace the sales of contaminated Hycoat, when coupled with Hycoat Defendants’ knowledge of repeated fungal outbreaks at their manufacturing facility, and notice of injuries to horses, amounts to wanton and reckless disregard for the safety of the animals that were due to receive their product.”
According to the 47-page filing, Hymed has been in the business of making and selling Hycoat since 1995.
Despite describing itself as a manufacturer, Hymed does not directly manufacture or market its Hycoat product. Instead, it relies on contracted partner businesses, like NeoGen, Sciarra, and BML, the proposed class action states.
According to Hymed, Hycoat is a topical wound solution that helps reduce pain and chance of infection from surgically-induced and chronic wounds.
However, Martin’s filing alleges the solution is an injection.
Martin, a Sarasota County resident, owns JS Lone Carrizzo, or “Izzie.” Izzie is an eight-year-old standardbred horse used for competition, breeding, and recreational riding, according to the lawsuit.
“Joint disease is a serious issue affecting the health and performance of horses,” the suit states. “Joint disease in horses has significant economic impact in the equine industry.
“There is no cure for joint disease in horses. It is degenerative and leads to pain, decreased performance, and decreased mobility.”
In November 2025, Martin, through her veterinarian, Dr. Nathan Lea, purchased and utilized Hycoat on Izzie.
Izzie developed a fungal infection following the use of Hycoat, which caused injuries and lameness. She continues to be treated for symptoms due to the severity of the fungal infection, Martin alleges.
According to the proposed class action, such injections are a common element of joint maintenance for horses.
“Intraarticular injection of Hyaluronic Acid (‘HA’), sometimes also referred to as sodium hyaluronate, is one of the most common and oft-used treatments for joint disease and maintenance in the equine industry,” the filing states.
The lawsuit alleges after decades of “successful history” with Hycoat, the defendants lost control of their manufacturing, which led to an “uncontrolled outbreak” of fungus at their facilities.
“Consumers and equine practitioners, relying upon Hycoat’s history of providing a safe, sterile, and quality-tested product, had no reason to suspect a fungal contamination and no way to know that the products they received were contaminated,” the filing states.
On Jan. 28, 2026, NeoGen issued a voluntary nationwide recall of its Hycoat product.
“NeoGen received a number of reports of adverse events in horses following intraarticular injections of this product, which is inconsistent with its labeled, intended use,” the company said in a statement. “To date, NeoGen has not received reports of adverse events when used in a manner consistent with the labeled use.”
Martin contends NeoGen’s recall notice tries to wrongly pin the blame on veterinarians.
“This, however, is a red herring that ignores the true cause of injuries to impacted horses – the contamination of Hycoat that took place at Defendants’ facilities,” the filing states.
“Furthermore, any implication that intraarticular injection of Hycoat is inconsistent with the intended use of Hycoat is untrue. Defendants intended for Hycoat to be utilized as an intraarticular injection.”
According to the filing, the class would involve, on the low end, hundreds of plaintiffs, but there could be “potentially thousands” of class members.
The time period is still unclear, it notes.
Martin and proposed class members seek damages for medical bills associated with treating fungal infections; bills associated with the care and rehabilitation of impacted horses; bills associated with euthanasia and disposal of impacted horses; fair market value and/or diminution in value of impacted horses; the loss of use and/or lost profits; medical monitoring for impacted, surviving horses; and punitive damages.
Justice Law in Plantation, Florida, is representing the plaintiffs in the suit.