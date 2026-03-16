SEBRING, Fla. – Five Florida women who allege they were sexually assaulted at a Sebring health care practice operated by Dr. Jorge Zeledon filed a civil lawsuit in a Florida state court.
The lawsuit names Kidney and Internal Medicine Specialist of Central Florida; Jorge I. Zeledon MD, PA; and Marta E. Arango-Zeledon, his wife, as defendants. Jorge I. Zeledon, MD, PA, is the corporate medical practice through which Zeledon provided care.
The suit, filed February 27 in the Circuit Court of the Tenth Judicial Circuit in and for Highlands County, alleges the entities breached their duty of care to the plaintiffs by failing to protect them from sexual battery by Zeledon.
According to the filing, four of the five female plaintiffs – all of whom were identified by pseudonyms to protect their privacy – allege they were subjected to medically unnecessary and non-consensual sexual touching by Zeledon during routine examinations at the Sebring-area practice.
“Plaintiffs did not invite, induce, ratify, implicitly consent, or comply with the sexual contact described herein,” the 10-page complaint states.
“Doctor’s sexual misconduct did not arise out of any diagnosis, treatment or care of Plaintiffs or even the guise of medical care. There was no medical rationale for Doctor to touch Plaintiffs in the manner described herein.”
Plaintiff B.F. alleges that once, while she accompanied her father to his appointments with Zeledon, the doctor put his hand on her back and then buttocks.
After the incident, she claims she did not allow her father to see Zeledon again, for fear she would be groped again.
Plaintiff M.F. alleges she was left alone in the exam room with Zeledon. According to the suit, he told her he had reviewed her recent mammogram records and needed to check her breasts. She was not provided any covering and was told to lie on the exam table with both breasts exposed.
“Doctor inappropriately and without medical justification fondled Plaintiff M.F.’s breasts and nipples,” the filing states, adding that he also grabbed her buttocks as she left.
Several plaintiffs allege repeated incidents occurring across multiple appointments; one alleges inappropriate touching spanning from August 2019 to November 2023.
Attorneys with Andreozzi + Foote, who filed the civil lawsuit against Zeledon, say that since August 2025, authorities have filed multiple criminal charges against Zeledon in separate cases involving allegations from more than a dozen individuals.
Those criminal cases are separate from this civil lawsuit.
Partner Nathaniel L. Foote said he could not say how many years Zeledon has allegedly been assaulting women. He credited local law enforcement with helping uncover the alleged crimes.
But Foote said he believes more victims may come forward.
“Our experience is that it takes time for everyone impacted by a perp to come forward, so it wouldn’t surprise us [if there were more],” he said.
The lawsuit also brings a claim for negligent retention and supervision against the practice entities and Marta E. Arango-Zeledon, his wife.
“Wife knew or should have known of Doctor’s unfitness to serve in his role and failed to intervene or protect patients of Defendants and failed to take appropriate action and/or report to the appropriate authorities in violation of her duties of care individually, and as an agent of Defendants,” the complaint states.
“Upon information and belief, Wife was told directly by Plaintiff(s) and/or others that Doctor had sexually assaulted and/or harassed women before the cessation of Plaintiff(s)’s abuse and assaults and harassment by Doctor.”
The women argue the defendants owed a duty to them to use “reasonable care,” and ensure their safety, care, and well-being while they were in its office.
“Defendants breached their duty of care to Plaintiffs by continuing to employ Doctor, failing to adequately supervise Doctor, and thereby failing to protect Plaintiffs from sexual misconduct, battery and lewd and lascivious acts committed by their employee and agent, Doctor,” the complaint states.
The plaintiffs seek compensatory damages and costs, along with a jury trial.
“Plaintiffs place immense trust in the physicians who treat them,” Andreozzi + Foote Partner Benjamin Andreozzi said in a statement. “This lawsuit alleges Dr. Zeledon abused that trust and used his position with his own medical practice to harm patients.
“Civil litigation provides a way to examine his conduct and pursue accountability.”
Andreozzi + Fotte is one of the nation’s leading sexual abuse law firms. It has represented survivors in cases against Penn State University, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Catholic Church.
Horowitz Law in Fort Lauderdale serves as co-counsel in the case.