CHARLESTON – A Wheeling attorney is seeking to become the chairwoman of the West Virginia Democratic Party.
Teresa Toriseva, who currently serves as First Vice Chair, says the party “has lost confidence in” current Chairman Mike Pushkin, a House of Delegates member from Kanawha County. She said she was “heavily recruited” by Democrats statewide, and she was prompted to run after one-on-one conversations with Democratic Committee members.
“I will rebuild broken relationships and be a chair that never stops fighting for working people and their families,” Toriseva said in a June 1 press release announcing her candidacy, adding she is endorsed in this race by the West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women. “The candidate support provided by the Democratic women is key to election victory. I’m thrilled to have their support now and moving forward.”
In addition, current Second Vice Chair and Oak Hill attorney Sam Brown Petsonk is seeking election as First Vice Chair. He also is a DNC Committeeman and state Democrat of the Year.
And former House of Delegates member Cindy Lavender Bowe is seeking the Second Vice Chair position.
The party election for these three positions and other officers is scheduled for June 6 in Charleston at a party organizational meeting required by state code and party by-laws.
“The public is demanding a reformed and revitalized Democratic Party, and the party must satisfy those demands urgently,” Toriseva’s press release states. “It is not enough to fill Democratic candidate vacancies. The Democratic Party and its chair must work to support those candidates to victory, including raising sufficient funds and ensuring transparency and collaboration.
“Under the current chair, the Democratic Party has lost seats in the West Virginia House and Senate. The party must grow and be ready in November to gain seats in the Capitol.”
In response, Pushkin said he is “laser focused on taking the fight to Republicans every day.”
“The members of the Executive Committee know how much work went into filling the ballots and putting us in a great position to win in November,” Pushkin told The West Virginia Record. “Just this morning, we issued a release exposing Republican Senator Jay Taylor for failing to report income from his constitutionally questionable position with the State Auditor’s Office. Teresa put out a press release promoting herself.”
Pushkin said West Virginia Republicans “engaged in a Civil War during the primary season” that “has their party more divided than ever.”
“Democrats must not repeat that same mistake if we’re to take advantage of the opportunity we’ve been given by having our opponents so divided,” Pushkin told The Record. “No individual person can take credit for the progress we’ve made. It was accomplished by Democrats in every corner of West Virginia who believe our state deserves better.
“The question before us now is simple: do we spend our time fighting each other, or do we spend our time fighting Republicans and winning elections? I know where my focus is.”
Toriseva said she decided to announce her plans to run for party chair in response to reports this weekend in the Charleston Gazette-Mail about it.
“This party is positioned to begin building and winning elections, not because of any one person, but because of the tireless efforts of all of the volunteers around the state in the county committees, the women’s clubs, labor organizations and the candidates who have stepped up to run,” Petsonk said. “What must be recognized is that work includes organizing, fundraising and direct voter contact.”
Lavender-Bowe, who also is a member of the Democratic Executive Committee, agreed.
“Our party has made real progress in recent years,” she said. “We’ve recruited more candidates. We’ve expanded our outreach, and we’ve brought new energy to county committees all across our state.
“This teamwork only continues with a team leader. Teresa Toriseva is that leader.”