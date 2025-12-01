FORT PIERCE, Fla. – McKesson Corporation, one of the nation’s largest distributors of pharmaceutical drugs and other medical supplies, has filed a lawsuit against a Florida pulmonologist for allegedly failing to pay more than $1.6 million.
McKesson, headquartered in Irving, Texas, filed its lawsuit November 18 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Fort Pierce Division.
The named defendants are Mark J. Pamer D.O. LLC and Mark J. Pamer, individually.
Pamer’s practice, located in Port Saint Lucie, diagnoses and treats various lung disorders and diseases, including asthma, chronic bronchitis and emphysema, lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, and sleep apnea, among others.
According to McKesson, Pamer requested the company establish an account for his practice in April 2016. His practice allegedly agreed to pay for all purchases on the account, plus past due charges.
In conjunction with the agreement, Pamer executed a guaranty in May 2016 through which he guaranteed the “unconditional repayment” of the obligations to McKesson and affiliated entities.
From the opening of the account with McKesson until July 2025, Pamer’s practice purchased certain goods from McKesson on its account.
The invoices are “voluminous,” the company argues.
However, Pamer has failed to pay for the goods purchased when payments were due, constituting a breach of his practice’s contractual obligation to McKesson, the company contends.
McKesson claims it demanded payment from the practice on Sept. 30, 2025.
“Although demand has been made upon Practice for payment of amounts due to McKesson, Practice has failed and refused to pay the same,” the nine-page complaint states.
As a result of the default, Pamer’s practice owes McKesson $1,643,818.10 as of Nov. 6 – together with finance charges, attorneys’ fees, and other costs.
Tampa-based firm Carlton Fields PA is representing McKesson in the action.
According to its website, McKesson distributes a wide range of products, including branded and generic pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical supplies, and home medical equipment to healthcare providers such as hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics.
Over the years, it has partnered with major retailers such as Walmart, Costco, and CVS.