MIAMI — A lawsuit filed on behalf of a young woman whose childhood abuse report was dismissed and who was later wrongfully prosecuted underscores what her attorneys describe as systemic failures in how law enforcement agencies handle reports of sexual abuse made by minors.
The case of Taylor Cadle, now 21, has drawn renewed attention to the urgent need for trauma-informed investigative practices and accountability within police departments.
In 2016, when Taylor was 12 years old, she reported years of sexual abuse by her adoptive father.
Detectives involved in the case, identified as Turnage and Rushing, allegedly dismissed her account, conducted coercive interviews, and pursued a charge of providing false information.
A year later, at just 13, Taylor pled guilty to that charge without legal counsel and remained in the home with her abuser under a probation order.
It was not until 2017 that Taylor’s own documentation of new evidence led to her father’s arrest.
In 2019, he was convicted and sentenced to 17 years in prison. Taylor’s earlier guilty plea was subsequently vacated, formally acknowledging that her original report had been truthful.
The complaint now before the court alleges that law enforcement failures, including a lack of training, oversight and accountability, allowed the wrongful prosecution to occur and placed Taylor and other minor victims at risk.
Brenda Harkavy, a senior attorney at Laffey Bucci D’Andrea Reich & Ryan, in Philadelphia, Pa., and one of the attorneys representing Taylor in her Florida case, said the case reveals what can happen when investigators ignore or disbelieve children who come forward about sexual abuse.
“Law enforcement agencies need to adopt clear guidelines and written protocols for how reports of sexual abuse made by minors are handled from the moment of disclosure to the final investigative decision,” Harkavy said in an interview with The Florida Record. “These protocols must make it unmistakable that the first duty of law enforcement is to protect the child’s safety, not to challenge or disbelieve them.”
Harkavy noted that detectives should receive regular, hands-on training in trauma-informed response, child development and proper forensic interviewing.
Only certified forensic interviewers, she said, should question minor complainants.
“Officers need to understand how trauma affects memory and how to ask open-ended questions without pressuring or leading the child,” she said. “There must be oversight — supervisory review and independent audits—to make sure cases aren’t written off as ‘false reports’ just because they weren’t investigated thoroughly.”
According to Harkavy, one of the most damaging aspects of Taylor’s case was the decision to criminally charge her for reporting abuse.
“Under no circumstances should a child or sexual assault survivor ever face charges for coming forward,” she said. “That kind of response doesn’t just hurt one person — it sends a message that keeps other victims silent.”
Harkavy said Taylor’s case fits into a broader pattern of institutional failures that extend far beyond one jurisdiction.
“This case underscores the urgent need for systemic reform in how law enforcement agencies handle reports of child sexual abuse,” she said. “The goal must be to create a structure that ensures neutral, trauma-informed investigations and protects children from further harm — not to rely on the discretion of individual officers.”
She called for mandatory training, external oversight and supervisory review of all child abuse investigations, as well as retraining or reassignment for officers who fail to comply with established best practices.
“Florida law recognizes that a victim’s testimony alone is sufficient to establish probable cause to charge a sexual offense,” Harkavy said. “Using the absence of physical or DNA evidence as a basis to prosecute a child complainant violates that principle and sends a chilling message to every survivor who might otherwise come forward.”
Taylor has chosen to speak publicly about her experience, hoping her case can bring awareness and lead to change. In a statement, she said,
“This action is about more than just me — it’s about doing what’s right. I’m bringing this issue forward to help ensure it doesn’t happen again. Awareness is the first step toward real change.”
Harkavy said her client’s case demonstrates how the absence of safeguards can compound trauma for child victims.
“At its core, this case is about what happens when the system meant to protect children instead turns against them,” she said. “Taylor found the courage to disclose sexual abuse, but instead of being supported, she was met with disbelief, coercive questioning and prosecution.”
The lawsuit alleges that the investigation itself became another form of harm, setting off a chain of events that left Taylor vulnerable to further abuse.
“This case stands as a reminder of why reform is not optional—it is necessary to prevent future tragedies and restore faith in the systems that should protect the most vulnerable,” Harkavy said.
She noted that Taylor’s advocacy has already contributed to policy changes in Florida concerning how minor victims’ reports are handled.
“Her story is heartbreaking but also incredibly powerful,” Harkavy said. “It shows how one person’s fight for justice can spark change.”