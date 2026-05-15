TAMPA – A Florida teacher, who is diabetic, claims the Pasco County school board failed to provide him with “reasonable” medical accommodations.
Plaintiff Brandon Santiago, 41, filed his lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division.
“Despite his proper disclosure of his disability and medical accommodation needs, Defendant failed to engage in the interactive process required under the ADA and failed to provide reasonable accommodations for Plaintiff's disability,” his complaint states.
Santiago, who is Black, alleges his former employer unlawfully discriminated against him based on his disability and race. He contends the school board violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, the federal Civil Rights Act, and the Florida Civil Rights Act.
He claims his diabetic diagnosis requires continuous monitoring of his sugar levels.
“Due to his diabetes, Plaintiff requires the use of a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) to monitor his blood sugar levels throughout the day to prevent dangerous fluctuations that could result in serious medical complications including diabetic coma or death,” his 23-page filing states.
According to the filing, Santiago was employed by the school board from October 2023 until March 2025, first as a teacher at Cypress Creek High School and later at Paul R. Smith Middle School.
He transferred to PRSMS at the start of the 2024-25 school year, and began working as a seventh grade math teacher.
Santiago claims he immediately disclosed his diabetes to Vice Principal Danielle McDowell, the school nurse, and the seventh grade team lead Taylor Haggarty.
He alleges he explained to all of them his medical need to periodically check his phone to monitor his CGM readings.
Santiago also claims he documented his diabetes on his emergency medical card, as required by the school district.
Soon after, he alleges he was called to meetings with administrators who “documented concerns” about classroom management issues and criticized his phone use.
In his filing, Santiago contends other white teachers had similar classroom disruption issues but received no formal discipline.
“Throughout the fall of 2024, Plaintiff repeatedly requested administrative assistance with disruptive students in his classroom, but his requests were routinely ignored or delayed, while white teachers' similar requests for assistance were addressed promptly,” the complaint states.
After dealing with “significant safety issues” and a “lack of administrative support,” Santiago claims he attempted to transfer schools.
However, after applying and interviewing, the position was filled by another candidate.
In his lawsuit, Santiago believes McDowell provided a negative reference that resulted in his rejection.
Soon after, Santiago also began receiving “racially charged” messages over social media. Students allegedly posted TikTok videos calling him, “Fatass big black monkey” and other derogatory terms.
“Despite the severity of this racial harassment, Defendant's response was wholly inadequate, issuing only a three-day out-of-school suspension to one student while failing to meaningfully investigate, discipline other offenders, or safeguard Plaintiff from further harassment,” the lawsuit states.
Days later, Santiago alleges he was placed on paid administrative leave and given an ultimatum to “resign or be terminated” and be placed on the district’s “do not hire” list.
“This ultimatum constituted constructive discharge, as Defendant made Plaintiff's working conditions so intolerable that a reasonable person in his position would feel compelled to resign,” his lawsuit states. “Faced with this ultimatum and the discriminatory and retaliatory treatment he had endured, Plaintiff submitted his resignation through his union representative on March 10, 2025.”
Santiago seeks declaratory relief, back pay, front pay, reinstatement, compensatory damages, pre-judgment and post-judgment interest and attorney fees.
Imler Law in Lutz, Florida, is representing Santiago in the action.