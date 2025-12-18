ORLANDO, Fla. - An Alabama woman is suing the parent company of Universal Studios Florida over injuries she sustained while riding on the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit in 2021, accusing the theme park of negligence and failure to maintain the ride in a safe condition.
Plaintiff Annie M. Parrish initially filed the lawsuit against Universal City Development Partners Ltd. in Orange County Circuit Court. This month, however, the case was transferred to federal court in the Middle District of Florida.
Parrish’s attorney sent a settlement demand to Universal’s insurer, Liberty Mutual, last year seeking $1 million to compensate the plaintiff for more than $18,503 she has so far paid for medical expenses, future medical expenses, pain and suffering and loss of enjoyment of life. The letter estimates Parrish’s pain and suffering as a result of an apparent whiplash injury, sprained spinal ligaments and cervical disc displacement will amount to more than $167,000.
The complaint initially filed in Orange County accuses Universal of failing to maintain the ride located on its premises, negligence resulting from failing to inspect the roller-coaster ride, failing to adequately warn the plaintiff of dangers associated with the attraction and failing to correct an unreasonably dangerous condition.
The lawsuit also contains a paragraph indicating that Universal employees failed to check that Parrish was adequately secured or restrained when she boarded the ride.
“As a result of that failure, she was launched forward and unable to reposition her neck and head, causing significant injuries,” the complaint says.
Universal did not respond to a request for comment about the litigation, but on Dec. 12 the company’s counsel filed a motion with the federal district court to strike the paragraph alleging employee oversight.
“The complaint asserts a single negligence claim grounded exclusively in a premises liability theory …” Universal’s motion says. “Paragraph 8, however, alleges that Universal’s employee or employees failed to check or fully secure (the) plaintiff’s restraint, attributing plaintiff’s injuries to affirmative employee conduct rather than to a condition of the premises.”
The lawsuit failed to state such a theory within the counts outlined in the complaint, according to Universal.
“Universal seeks to strike Paragraph 8 because it is immaterial and impertinent to the premises liability claim asserted, creates confusion as to the claims at issue and would unfairly expand the scope of discovery,” the motion states.
The letter sent to Universal’s insurer on Aug. 21, 2024, by plaintiff attorney Benjamin Zimmern said that if the company did not respond by Sept. 21 of last year, the case would move forward to a trial.
“Based on the amount of medical special damages incurred by Ms. Parrish, severe pain and suffering and loss of enjoyment of life, we have authorized to extend a demand for $1,000,000 to settle Ms. Parrish's claim,” the letter says.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ compilation of data on Florida theme park injuries shows such incidents have been relatively consistent over the past year. During the third quarter of 2025, the state’s theme parks reported 12 injuries among park visitors. The same number was reported during the second quarter of 2025.