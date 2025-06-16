TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says would-be rioters and doxers who use violence and intimidation against ICE and Border Patrol officers will not be tolerated in Florida.
The AG’s announcement comes in the wake of incidents against those officers in and around Los Angeles.
“Florida is the anti-riot state, and unlike California, we support law enforcement,” Uthmeier said June 13. “Border Patrol and ICE agents enforcing immigration law deserve protection from leftists trying to harm them. If the left doxes these agents, we will have their backs.
“Whether you make the poor choice to riot or publish an agent’s personal information online to bring harm, you are committing a crime in Florida. We will find you and hold you accountable.”
Other Florida officials agree with Uthmeier.
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey: “Peaceful protest is part of our democracy and when it’s done right, we will make sure you have a safe environment to do it in! But if you let it turn violent, you’re gonna find out real quick what Brevard County is all about as the crap you see taking place in other parts of the country ain’t gonna happen here!”
Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze: “The only sanctuaries in Florida are to protect animals, not criminals. Florida is not a sanctuary state.”
Florida Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director Larry Keefe: “Here in Florida, we're going to honor, respect and protect our federal partners and their families.”
Uthmeier has directed the Florida Highway Patrol to partner with federal law enforcement to ensure that if an agent or officer stationed in Florida has private information leaked online by a “doxer,” the agent will have a direct line of communication with local FHP leadership. FHP troopers will conduct routine welfare checks on the agent’s residence to ensure the safety of the agent and the agent’s family.
Uthmeier also said Florida is the first state in the union to be assigned a 287(g) liaison officer by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This partnership strengthens Florida’s immigration enforcement efforts and provides a direct line of communication between ICE and state and local law enforcement.