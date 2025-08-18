TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed an emergency rule to classify isolated and/or concentrated 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) as a Schedule I controlled substance in Florida.
The rule, which takes effect immediately, makes it illegal to sell, possess, or distribute any isolated or concentrated form of 7-OH in the state.
“Due to the danger posed to the public, Florida is taking 7-OH off the shelves immediately,” Uthmeier said. “This dangerous substance is being marketed to teens and young adults and has a high potential for abuse and death.
“We are grateful for President Trump and Dr. (FDA Commissioner Marty) Makary for sounding the alarm — giving my office the foundation to protect Floridians.”
Makary said concentrated 7-OH products are dangerous opioids that have “snuck into every community in America right under our noses.”
“I’m glad to see Florida’s state officials fighting back and educating Floridian parents, law enforcement, professionals, teachers, and community leaders about this threat,” Makary said.
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson praised the move.
“This emergency rule by Attorney General Uthmeier is exactly what we need to stop the sale of ‘vape shop morphine,’” Simpson said. “Street level drugs hurt families, ruin lives, create victims, destroy our economy, and wreak havoc on our state. Today, we fight back with the force of law through this emergency rule. Today, we make Florida and our families a little safer.”
7-OH is a chemical compound found naturally in the kratom plant. While naturally occurring, levels are low in whole kratom leaves and isolated or concentrated forms of 7-OH — often found in extracts, shots, powders or capsules — are much more potent. These products are frequently marketed as natural or wellness supplements but can lead to addiction, overdose, and other serious health effects.
The Florida Department of Health and local agencies have reported a recent increase in emergency room visits and adverse health incidents linked to kratom, particularly among individuals under the age of 25. The products are often sold in gas stations, vape shops, and convenience stores, sometimes in packaging designed to appeal to teens and young adults.
By classifying isolated and concentrated 7-OH as Schedule I, Florida law now treats these products in the same category as heroin, LSD, and fentanyl analogs — substances with a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use. The emergency rule empowers law enforcement and regulatory agencies to begin immediate enforcement and removal of these products from retail locations statewide.
Other state leaders praised Uthmeier’s actions as well:
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo: “Synthetic opioids derived from kratom pose a serious threat to both public and mental health. They undermine the intentions of individuals who use kratom safely and the progress we’ve made as a state to reduce overdose deaths.”
Dr. Charles J. Lockwood, M.D., M.H.C.M., executive vice president of USF Health, dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, executive vice president and chief academic officer of Tampa General Hospital: “We are here today because Dr. Marty Makary and the FDA have alerted us to the dangers of 7-OH. By doing so, they have given us an opportunity to save the lives of Floridians and prevent a health crisis. I am deeply grateful to see Attorney General James Uthmeier, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson, State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, and our other state leaders seizing this moment and working to stop a spiral of deadly overdoses before it begins.”
Dr. Cory Howard, emergency medicine physician at Tampa General Hospital/USF Department of Emergency Medicine and a board-certified medical toxicologist who serves as associate medical director of Florida Poison Control Tampa: “7-OH mitragynine is a dangerous substance not only because of its chemical makeup, high potency and risk of addiction, but also due to the marketing and accessibility of the product. We’ve seen an increase of exposure in Florida, and it is essential that we bring awareness to the grave consequences of this lethal drug. We are grateful to FDA Commissioner Makary for his leadership in addressing this growing crisis, and we are proud to stand alongside state leaders Attorney General Uthmeier, Commissioner Simpson, and Surgeon General Ladapo as Florida leads the nation to restrict access to this dangerous substance.”