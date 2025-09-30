CHARLESTON – A Putnam County woman says a botched breast reduction surgery resulted in an unnecessary mastectomy.
Paige Chapman filed her complaint September 30 in Kanawha Circuit Court against Charleston Area Medical Center and Dr. Justin L. McKinney.
“This is just another of many recent catastrophic mistakes made by this healthcare facility,” attorney L. Dante diTrapano told The West Virginia Record. “We look forward to helping Ms. Chapman seek justice.”
According to the complaint, Chapman consulted with McKinney on August 7, 2023, and agreed to undergo a bilateral breast reduction to reduce chronic neck, back and shoulder pain she was suffering as well as grooving from her bra straps.
McKinney said he would remove 300 grams per breast to reduce her breasts from a 40G bra size to her desired B cup. The surgery was scheduled for September 28, 2023.
According to the pathology report, McKinney removed 260 grams of fatty benign left breast tissue and 284 grams of fatty benign right breast tissue. During a post-op follow-up the next day, Chapman had significant bleeding to the left breast. She was positive for ecchymosis and oozing from the left nipple areolar complex (NAC).
McKinney entered an order for nitropaste to help with perfusion to the left nipple, but the complaint says nitropaste “is not the first line of defense for suspected venous congestion.” It says suture release should have been performed with control of active bleeding.
On October 2, 2023, McKinney again noted congestion of the left NAC and referred Chapman for hyperbaric oxygen therapy at CAMC’s Wound Care Center. The complaint also says HBO therapy also is not a first line defense for this.
“McKinney should have released the sutures, considered leeches or introduced heparin to assist in managing the venous congestion,” the complaint states. “Dr. McKinney did not of this.”
Chapman received HBO therapy on October 2 and 3, 2023. The next day, she presented to McKinney for a follow-up reporting fatigue, body aches, chills and a fever. McKinney’s notes say the “left nipple continues to have ischemic changes, but no full thickness necrosis. Slight surrounding erythema, but no fluctuance or induration.”
McKinney sent Chapman to the Emergency Department, and she was admitted. ER records show mastitis and necrosis of the left areolar post-op. Lab values showed elevated CRP and ESR, and Chapman was started on antibiotics before being released the next day.
Chapman had HBO therapy seven times in nine days – and 15 times in 21 days – while having follow-up appointments with McKinney, who continued to note necrosis of the left nipple.
On October 25, 2023, McKinney performed excisional debridement of left NAC eschar, which revealed full thickness necrosis. Chapman received HBO treatment five more times over the next seven days.
On November 1, 2023, hapman went to see McKinney with an increase in drainage and pain to the left breast wound. She was diagnosed with skin flap necrosis, and he performed another debridement.
On November 17, 2023, McKinney performed another debridement. Pathology showed the tissue with focal fat necrosis, abscess formation and ischemia with dermal chronic inflammation. Three days later, she reported pain at the incision site in another appointment with McKinney.
On November 25, 2023, Chapman went to CAMC Urgent Care with “redness/hot to touch left breast.”
“She had fever the first part of this week surgeons office advised she may have picked up virus,” the clinic notes state. “She then noticed redness, swelling, pain that her hydrocodone does not help firmness over the last 3 days. She contacted their office again and was sent in rx for Bactrim.”
The physical exam showed redness and swelling in the lower area of her left breast. She was given anitbiotics and sent home.
The following day, she went to CAMC General Hospital reporting drainage from the left breast with worsening pain. Notes mention “a small opening that is currently draining bloody and purulent material that is easily able to be expressed with pressure.”
Chapman was diagnosed with an abscess, the fluid was expressed and the wound was packed. At a follow-up the next day with McKinney, he recorded improved erythema, continued tenderness and the small wound.
On November 29, 2023, Chapman reported continued pain and firmness of the left breast. McKinney raised the possibility of another surgery for excision of additional fat necrosis with placement of a wound vac or a complete mastectomy.
On December 4, 2023, McKinney notes improvement. But four days later, he noted a low suspicion of infection.
On December 20, 2023, Chapman reported worsening pain and redness. McKinney’s notes showed the wound was larger. He again mentioned a mastectomy, which he performed two days later.
The pathology report showed skin and fatty breast tissue with organizing fat necrosis, acute abscess and multiple foreign body granulomas.
“McKinney performed the left breast mastectomy without any clear medical indication for the procedure,” the complaint states.
Chapman accuses CAMC and McKinney of negligence in violation of the West Virginia Medical Professional Liability Act.
She says she has suffered severe personal injuries, physical deterioration, pain and suffering and severe emotional distress. She says she has sustained economic damages including medical care and treatment, lost wages, lost earning capacity, lost benefits, lost household services.
Chapman seeks compensatory damages, general damages, special damages, punitive damages, court costs, attorney fees, pre- and post-judgment interests and other relief.
She is being represented by diTrapano, Timothy Houston and David H. Carriger of Calwell Luce diTrapano in Charleston and by W. Jesse Forbes of Forbes Law Offices in Charleston. The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Stephanie Abraham.
Kanawha Circuit Court case number 25-C-1153