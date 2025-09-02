TALLAHASSEE — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says the state has filed to reclassify xylazine from a Schedule I to a Schedule I controlled substance with an exemption for veterinary use.
The AG’s office says the move strikes a balance between protecting public safety and ensuring Florida’s agriculture and veterinary communities can continue to access this critical medication for animal care.
Xylazine, or "tranq," is a veterinary tranquilizer increasingly found in the illicit drug supply, often mixed with fentanyl. Not approved for human use, it has depressant effects similar to opioids but is not an opioid itself. Its use in humans can lead to severe health consequences, including death.
“Florida farmers and ranchers depend on veterinarians having the tools they need to safely treat livestock,” Uthmeier said. “By providing an exemption for xylazine for this limited purpose, we are protecting access for legitimate veterinary use while keeping this dangerous substance out of the hands of drug dealers and abusers.”
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson agrees.
“Drug abuse is not a victimless crime,” Simpson said. “It robs children of parents, hurts our economy, and makes Floridians less free.
“I support Attorney General Uthmeier's rule because it targets abuse while protecting the legitimate use, under veterinary care, which is important to our ranchers and farmers in Florida.”
Xylazine is a prescription animal sedative, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, that is used to facilitate safe medical evaluation, treatment, and surgical care of many species including cattle, horses, zoo animals and wildlife. It is the safest and most effective sedative for cattle and is vital to ensuring both animal welfare and human safety when handling large or wild animals.
Under the new classification:
Only licensed veterinarians may obtain and dispense xylazine in the course of their professional practice;
Farmers and ranchers may receive xylazine prescriptions only through a veterinarian for legitimate livestock care;
Public sale or possession remains illegal. Misuse outside of veterinary practice is a crime; and
Enhanced scheduling allows law enforcement and regulators to track distribution, prevent diversion, and keep the drug out of illicit markets.
In veterinarian medicine, xylazine can be reversed after use, which prevents secondary injuries and allows animals to safely re-enter herds or the wild. Manufacturers and distributors of legitimate xylazine already operate under strict compliance systems to ensure the drug is only provided to those lawfully permitted to use it.
Florida’s reclassification maintains strong safeguards against abuse while protecting a critical tool for veterinarians, farmers, ranchers and animal specialists across the state.