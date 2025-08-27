CHARLESTON – A former Kanawha County magistrate has been admonished for conduct while he was in office.
John Luoni resigned August 26 after serving less than eight months on the bench.
In the 12-page admonishment from the state Judicial Investigation Commission, Luoni engaged in a course of conduct toward a subordinate court employee that violated five rules of the Code of Judicial Conduct. He also engaged in conduct following a personal safety order hearing against another subordinate that violated three rules of the Code of Judicial Conduct.
According to the admonishment, Luoni frequents Mardi Gras Casino in Cross Lanes and is a VIP member. Once after becoming magistrate, he took a subordinate employee there for lunch.
“He picked her up from work and told her that they were going to play the slot machines despite her having to work that afternoon,” the admonishment states. “Respondent (Luoni) took out a large amount of money and the two sat there and played the slot machines.
“The records from magistrate court and the records from the casino indicate that respondent left work early on at least 10 occasions to gamble between January and June 2025.”
It also says there were at least two email exchanges between Luoni and a court employee that indicated he left early from work.
“Spies are everywhere!” one of his emails said.
Regarding the personal safety order, Luoni was set to preside over it on April 3. But it was continued until April 16. The parties were advised by phone the hearing was set for 9 a.m., but the notice said 8:30 a.m. Also, one of the parties never received the notice because it was sent to a Kanawha County hotel even though they lived in another state.
The attorney said she and her clients arrived around 8:30 a.m. anyway. The file notes indicate Luoni came out at 8:30, 8:35 and 8:40 to call the case, but the attorney says they were there for 20 minutes and no one came out to call it.
“Before 9 a.m., the petitioner and a magistrate assistant came out because the matter had concluded,” the admonishment states. “The attorney testified that the petitioner commented about them being too late and they indicated that they were there at 8:30 a.m. The assistant then went back in to talk to respondent and told him the family had been out there waiting to be called for the hearing.
“Instead of reopening the matter, which was the proper thing to do, respondent told the assistant to tell them the matter was over and that they could appeal his decision. The assistant complied. However, because of the cost and travel, (the petitioner) elected not to appeal.
Because Luoni resigned, the JIC said formal discipline wasn’t necessary, but it say the violations were grave enough to warrant a public admonishment.
As part of his resignation, Luoni agreed to never again seek judicial office in West Virginia.
Kanawha Circuit Court Chief Judge Kenneth Ballard announced Wednesday he is accepting resumes for the open position through Friday, September 12.
Luoni is a lifelong Kanawha County resident and worked as an engineer for a host of companies before retiring in 2022, including working for the Kanawha County Commission as the county engineer in the planning and development office.
He also served on the Kanawha County Board of Education for several years and unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the House of Delegates in 2022. He was elected to a newly created magistrate position in May 2024 and took office January 1.
Judicial Investigation Commission complaint number 80-2025