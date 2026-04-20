TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier’s office has issued a subpoena to the Environmental Law Institute (ELI) and its Climate Judiciary Project (CJP) as part of an investigation into suspicions that ELI has violated Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.
“The Climate Cartel is trying to hijack our judicial system to accomplish their net-zero carbon agenda,” Uthmeier said in an April 16 press release. “But the Courts are not the place to push policy, let alone policy that can’t win at the ballot box. We are going to protect the integrity of our court system and hold anyone who is trying to deceive Floridians – especially its judiciary – accountable.”
The subpoena seeks documents and communications relating to ELI and CJP’s funding sources, its interactions with Florida judges, and its involvement with climate-related litigation.
The subpoena demands the provision of records including:
Documents relating to interactions with Florida judges, including representations made to convince Florida judges to attend trainings, seminars, conferences, etc.
Communications regarding fundraising with individuals in Florida
Records regarding funding sources
Communications between ELI/CJP and major climate activists
Communications and documents relating to ELI/CJP’s involvement with climate plaintiff funders
The ELI was founded in 1969 and focuses on environmental law research, education and policy analysis. CJP, which is part of the nonprofit, provides seminars and materials for judges related to climate science and climate law.
Nick Collins, a spokesperson for ELI, said his organization plans to make sure Uthmeier’s information is “accurate.”
“We look forward to ensuring the Florida Attorney General has accurate information about the Environmental Law Institute and its work fostering a healthy environment founded on the rule of law,” Collins said.
Uthmeier’s probe is the latest anti-climate-change policy pushback under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
In July, Uthmeier started an investigation into the Climate Disclosure Project and the Science Based Targets Initiative for similar alleged deceptive trade practices. In 2024, DeSantis signed a bill to remove the phrase “climate change” from state code.