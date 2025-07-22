TALLAHASSEE — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier’s office has issued a subpoena to Vero Beach Vice Mayor Linda Moore following an LGBTQ+ event held at her business last month.
Moore is owner of the Kilted Mermaid, which held a “Pride Tea Dance” June 29. The bar advertised on social media about the event, saying “all ages welcome.” The AG’s office says the event featured adult, sexualized performers in front of children, in violation of Florida law.
“In Florida, we don't sacrifice the innocence of children for the perversions of some demented adults,” Uthmeier said. “The Office of Statewide Prosecution opened an investigation into this sexualized performance to determine the extent of the content and exposure to children.”
The AG’s office says evidence shows the event sexualized adult performers who wore revealing attire and burlesque outfits while interacting with the children.
Uthmeier issued subpoenas to Moore and Kilted Mermaid seeking:
Any and all surveillance video recordings;
Any associated logs, notes, or documents identifying camera locations, retention policies, or personnel responsible for maintaining said recordings;
Copies of any and all employee work schedules showing which employees were working on the dates of June 28, 2025, to June 30, 2025;
Copies of any and all contracts, agreements, invoices, or other documents identifying performers, DJs, entertainers, or independent contractors who performed or provided entertainment on the premises on June 29, 2025;
Copies of any guest lists, reservation logs, ticket sales records, entry logs or other documents identifying who attended the performance;
Documents identifying all security personnel, door staff, or any individuals responsible for checking identification, verifying age, controlling admission, or allowing entry on June 29, 2025; and
Copies of all written policies, procedures, training manuals, or guidelines in effect on June 29, 2025, regarding age verification, admission policies, security screening, and ID checks.
Moore and Kilted Mermaid are required to produce the necessary documents by August 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.