CHARLESTON – A Charleston attorney has sued State Farm for not covering all of the damage to his property following a 2024 storm.
Charles R. “Rusty” Webb filed his complaint last month against State Farm Fire and Casualty Company as well as Tammi Henry, who handled the claim at the heart of the lawsuit.
Also last month, a Winfield couple also sued State Farm for refusing to repair their roof after it was damaged by a storm.
According to Webb’s complaint, there was a storm at a property owned by Webb on April 2, 2024. The roof, gutters, fascia, awning and deck of the property were damaged and required repair.
Webb, who had paid all of the premiums, filed a claim following the storm. Henry was assigned to handle it. She inspected the property on May 23, 2024, and prepared an estimate of $5,042.77 to repair the damage.
On June 13, 2024, Henry sent a letter to Webb with a check for $1,728.45 for the damage.
Webb says State Farm “did not address all of the storm-related damage” to the property, adding the payment was inadequate. Webb says he told State Farm of his concerns.
On July 18, 2024, Webb says he obtained an estimate of $34,997 to repair the property. He provided this estimate to State Farm on July 31, 2024.
After his mother died, Webb says he put the property in question up for sale in 2023. He says State Farm’s failure and refusal to pay him the full cost of repairing the property forced him to sell the property for less than it would have been if it had been repaired.
He also says the situation has caused him substantial emotional stress and mental anguish.
Webb accuses State Farm of breach of contract, common law bad faith and unfair trade practices. He seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages, court costs, attorney fees and other relief.
He is being represented by Brent K. Kesner, Ernest G. Hentschel II and Anthony E. Nortz of Kesner & Kesner in Charleston. The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey.
Kanawha Circuit Court case number 25-C-725